‘My Hero One’s Justice’ Releases New Gameplay Trailers

My Hero One’s Justice has two new short trailers out that preview a fight between two of My Hero Academia’s most memorable characters.

You’ve seen them fight in the anime and manga, and now Bandai Namco is giving you a first look at a fight between Ochaco Uraraka (Uravity) and Katsuki Bakugo while using their respective Quirks. Of course, this trailer is primarily focused on Uravity since she dominates the fight, so you’ll really only get to see her using her gravity-manipulating in these short trailers. One of them focuses more on the special moves that appear to be the characters’ super attacks while the one direction below shows more live gameplay and some destructible environments.

It’s a different outcome than those will remember from the way the original fight went between the two, but that’s the beauty if being able to recreate these matchups. With many more characters shipping with the game including those who are both heroes and villains, My Hero One’s Justice owners will be able to set up rematches from the anime or manga or take part in fights between characters that have never even faced off before.

This trailers follow another similar look at the game’s combat that was also shared by Bandai Namco not long ago. Exactly how this trailer shows off the fight between Uravity and Bakugo, the previous one showed All Might fighting My Hero Academia antagonist Tomura Shigaraki. Despite including both characters, that trailer focused primarily on one fighter as well with All Might dominating the competition.

With all the trailers and screenshots that have now been released by Bandai Namco, players are still waiting on a release date for the game. So far, all that’s been revealed is that the game will come sometime this year and that it’ll be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC with preorders open for all of the platforms except for the PC version.