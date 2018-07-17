My Hero One’s Justice Story Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Different Modes

It won’t be long, My Hero Academia fans, before the latest game based off of the hit anime is here and ready to make badass heroes out of all of us! From iconic well-intentioned badasses, to the villains we can’t help but to love, Bandai Namco is showing it all with a brand new story trailer highlighting exactly what we can expect out of the new adventure coming soon!

The trailer above starts out on a powerful note with All Might in the heat of battle, taunted with threats of regret. Seeing the incredibly fluid animation in action is thrilling, seeing the story unfold even more so. For anyone that was worried that the name change would indicate this game not being 100% true to the source material, this trailer will ease all of those worries. But it’s not just a look at those sweet battle mechanics – we also get a look at the different battle modes and more on the title’s features such as the story, customization, and the different characters.

We also get a closer look than ever at the battle system and how easy it is to alternate between different characters to harness the right moves at the perfect time. Players can even have two sidekicks to alter the overall narrative.

The story mode also looks incredibly immersive and perfect for those rooting for their favourite heroes. But it’s not just the story that fans can look forward to. The online battle system, the customization, and the different mission types all make sure that players have a varied play experience when My Hero One’s Justice releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 26th!

For more about the game itself:

“Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

“Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.”