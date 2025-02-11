Mythic Quest Reveals New Clip Ahead of This Week’s Episode (Exclusive)

Play video

The fourth season of Mythic Quest began earlier this year, and Apple TV+ has provided ComicBook with an exclusive scene ahead of the fourth episode’s release. In the scene, it’s revealed that the Mythic Quest development team has all been invited to a lavish murder mystery party being held on a private island. In the clip, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) accuses Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) of setting up the event in an attempt to get to know her boyfriend. However, Grimm argues that’s not the case, and that he doesn’t know who invited the team to the event.

Mythic Quest Season 3 ended with a turning point in the relationship between Poppy and Ian. While the two have often had a strained relationship, Poppy and Ian clearly realized the mutual benefits they bring to one another on a professional level. How that relationship is changing has been a topic throughout the first three episodes, and this clip should give viewers an idea of how this continues to evolve.

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm in Mythic Quest

Episode 404 is titled “The Villain’s Feast” and will be released on Wednesday, February 12th. In total, the new season of Mythic Quest will feature 10 episodes, with the finale set to be released on March 26th. On that same day, Apple TV+ will be releasing all four episodes of Side Quest, an anthology series set in the world of Mythic Quest. Previously known as “Mere Mortals,” the series title was changed to Side Quest, which is actually more fitting considering the show’s video game connection. The four episode series will feature elements and characters from the show, including “employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game.”

Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin. Side Quest lists McElhenney as one of the stars, though it’s unclear how many other characters from the show will appear. The spin-off should help to expand the world of the series, while also giving fans something to enjoy ahead of a potential fifth season. It remains to be seen how fans will feel about the spin-off, but reception to Season 4 has been very positive thus far.

The plot of Mythic Quest centers around a development studio working on a popular live-service game created by Ian Grimm. Many of the conflicts in the series center around Grimm’s overprotective nature when it comes to the game, and his constant need to micromanage the rest of the development team. An Apple TV+ exclusive, the series launched on the service in February 2020. While the show is based on a fictional video game, development on Mythic Quest was assisted by the publisher Ubisoft, ensuring that the series offers a bit of authenticity in terms of the material.

Have you been watching this season of Mythic Quest on Apple TV+? Do you plan on checking out Side Quest when it releases next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!