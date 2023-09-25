N64 Classic on Sale for Just $1.64

A classic N64 game is on sale for just $1.64, but only for a limited time. More specifically, only until September 28. After this the game will revert back to its normal price point. Unfortunately, while the game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, only the PS4 version is on sale. Meanwhile, there is no native PS5 version of the game, however, it's playable on the new PlayStation console via backward compatibility.

As for the mystery game game, it hails from 1997, a legendary year in gaming that saw releases like Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Tomb Raider II, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Fallout, Grand Theft Auto, Gran Turismo, PaRappa the Rapper, Virtua Striker 2, Everybody's Golf, and Diablo. It's one of the best years in gaming history, and it's also the year we got DOOM 64.

Released in 1997 by Midway Games as the fourth game in the series and the second spin-off following 1996's Final DOOM, DOOM 64 was released in 1997 via the N64 and the N64 only. Upon release, the first-person shooter garnered a 76 on Metacritic and failed to penetrate the market in the same fashion as mainline DOOM games. However, over the years, it's become a well-known cult-classic.

Fast-forward to 2020, to celebrate the series' 25-year anniversary, an enhanced version of the game was released via Nightdive Studios. It's this version that is on sale. As for what makes it enhanced, this 2020 version includes: upgraded visuals, improved mouse and keyboard controls, gamepad/controller support, widescreen resolution support, native 60 FPS support, more than 30 action-packed levels, and the additional "Lost Levels" that continue the story.

"Years have passed since you stopped Hell's invasion of Earth," reads an official blurb about the game. "Quarantined for humanity's safety, the UAC research facilities on Mars were abandoned and forgotten...until now. A signal from a degraded satellite suggests a single entity remains, and it has the power to resurrect the demons. As the only surviving marine who fought Hell's forces, you are sent on a lone crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop a renewed demonic invasion."

