Narcos: Rise of the Cartels Release Date Revealed

Today, Curve Digital and developer Kuju Entertainment announced that Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, the new tactical turn-based strategy game based on the Netflix show Narcos, will release on PS4 and PC (via Steam) on November 19. Meanwhile, two days later, on November 21, the game will hit Nintendo Switch. And then on November 22, the game will hit its final announced platform: Xbox One. Curve Digital also notes that a retail release will be made available sometime later this year.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the game will cost, but the pair have revealed a brand-new trailer of the title, which shows what the game is about and goes into detail on what players can expect.

“Narcos: Rise of the Cartels enables players to relive the events of the first season of the Netflix series, taking the side of either the Medellin Cartel or the DEA in two distinct campaigns,” reads an official blurb about the game. “In 1980s Colombia, El Patrón’s influence is rapidly expanding, with drugs, corruption and crime spreading out from the Colombian town of Medellin. America is now starting to take notice and it is up to the players to choose their side. They can help the Narcos’ drug empire rise to the top under the watchful eye of El Patrón, or topple the growing criminal enterprise alongside Steve Murphy as the DEA.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels will be available this November on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For the moment, there’s been no word of any additional platforms. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: