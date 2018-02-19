Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker’s Open Beta Will Now Be Worldwide

Following the recent announcement of its Japanese open beta, Bandai Namco has announced that Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will conduct a worldwide open beta from February 23rd through the 25th.

All of the details from before remain the same, but now, players who were worried about missing out on all of the special items that the beta would include can rest easy knowing that they, too, will be able to join in on the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The beta will give players access to a stage from the Hidden Sand village, where Gaara and his two siblings originate from. Additionally, everyone who participates in the beta, which will be available on PlayStation 4, will receive a Shinobi Striker logo tee shirt, in game, for their characters to wear. It’s not the fanciest customizable costume piece, but it does kind of serve as a badge of honor to show off your participation.

In Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, the player is the hero of their own story. Customizable characters can be thrown into 4 on 4 battles with some of the most memorable characters from the series, and the player’s journey will include pit stops at some of the most iconic locations from throughout the franchise.

Here’s a little more about the game, from GameStop’s official product listing:

The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are! – 4 vs. 4 team based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously; play co-op with your friends to become the best ninjas online

– Enjoy a new graphic style with more vivid colors for characters, maps, and ninjutsu

– Dynamic 3rd person ninja gameplay lets players take advantage of an arena environment with vertical running and jumping

– Features favorite Naruto characters and teams from the series including Naruto, Sasuke, and Team 7.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is set for a worldwide release on the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.