Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic Backlash Addressed by Lead Actress

Comments by Tati Gabrielle, the lead motion-captured actress for Naughty Dog’s upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, have been making the rounds online after clips of previous interviews were shared on social media. This latest round of criticism comes from disgruntled social media users, some of whom were previously following project updates since the game’s announcement in December. Following the game’s announcement trailer last year, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet became a brief flashpoint for discussions around “political” topics in gaming, such as diversity and DEI.

In a sit-down interview with SuperGuidaTV in June, Gabrielle challenged online haters, asserting that they would still be playing the game regardless of the criticisms they had levied at her and the project.

“I feel like those same people that were hating are going to play that game,” Gabrielle told SuperGuidaTV. “And guess what, they’re going to love it, so they can be mad.”

Gabrielle’s comment was prompted by a question about whether she was hurt by the initial controversy surrounding Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which Gabrielle described as an intense period of online criticism. Despite saying the backlash was harmful, Gabrielle also expressed that she felt empowered at the same time to meet the world “where it’s at” in an attempt to change people’s perceptions.

Quotes recently circulating from this interview have provoked responses from some of who have been critical of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Tati Gabrielle, director Neil Druckmann, and Naughty Dog for some time.

The original announcement trailer for Intergalactic: Heretic Prophet, released in December, went viral in a negative way, generating a wave of online hate towards the project. A still image of the motion-captured Gabrielle smugly sipping a drink became the image burned into many people’s minds in the wake of the viral attention, with some finding the hate towards the trailer to be excessive.

While this hate seemed to be laser-focused on Gabrielle, much of the negativity’s actual origins towards Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet can be traced back to Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us: Part II. Some fans found that game disappointing due to the way it forced players into a perspective they didn’t want to play, as well as some unfortunate outcomes for certain characters. From that point on, some series fans decided to become permanent critics of Druckmann and future Naughty Dog projects. This stance primed them to form a negative first impression of Interaglactic: The Heretic Prophet when it was announced and spread their negativity online.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet hasn’t received an official gameplay trailer yet, but the game is a story-driven action-adventure title set in a science fiction universe. It is the first installment of a new Naughty Dog series, marking the company’s first new franchise release since the original The Last of Us in 2013. Based on the trailer, it is set to draw musical inspiration from the 1980s, with musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross already confirmed to compose the score.

