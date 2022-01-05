Naughty Dog Confirms “Multiple Game Projects” Are Currently in Development

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed to fans that the studio is in the midst of working on a number of new projects at the moment. In recent years, Naughty Dog has already had a ton going on that we’ve publicly been aware of. Some of these projects have included The Last of Us Part II to go along with studio assistance upcoming Uncharted movie and The Last of Us TV series. And while that might be where much of the focus has gone in recent years, the company has let eager fans know that it still has a number of new things being cooked up for PlayStation 5.

In a recent message from Druckmann to coincide with Sony’s CES 2022 press conference, the longtime Naughty Dog director talked a bit more about what the studio has been up to lately. Druckmann specifically talked about the Uncharted movie for a bit and described what it has been like to see Tom Holland portray the iconic character Nathan Drake on the big screen. He also touched on HBO’s The Last of Us series, but didn’t say too much about when this might be releasing.

After briefly talking about these other multimedia pursuits, Druckmann went on to state that Naughty Dog as a whole is still working on new games as well. “We’re dying to share with you the multiple game projects that we have in the works at Naughty Dog,” Druckmann said at the conclusion of his message. He didn’t say anything about what franchises these games could be associated with, however, which is the big question that a number of fans have continued to have.

Based on previous rumors and reports, we’ve already had a good idea of what Naughty Dog might be cooking up. For starters, the studio has already been forthcoming that it is working on a multiplayer title that will likely be set within the world of The Last of Us Part II. Additionally, other reports came about in 2021 stating that the company is also remaking the original The Last of Us as well. Naughty Dog hasn’t confirmed this to be true just yet, but based on some recent job listings at the company, it very much seems likely.

Regardless of what Naughty Dog might release next, what are you hoping to see from the PlayStation studio in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.