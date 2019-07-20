NBA 2K20 Soundtrack Revealed, Features Drake, J.Cole, and Billie Eilish

Today, as it promised it would, 2K revealed the official soundtrack for NBA 2K20, which, as always, features a lot of great hip-hop. Further, it announced that — for the first time ever — it will be adding more tracks throughout the game’s lifespan. It’s unclear how many tracks it will add, and whether they will replace current tracks, but we do have the tracklist that the game will come packing at launch, and it’s 46 songs deep.

Like last year, there’s a variety of mainstream hip-hop and pop artists featured, as well as some artists who aren’t as well known. Anyway, you can check out the entire tracklist, below:

Skrawberries – JID, BJ The Chicago Kid

Hear Me Calling – Juice WRLD

Proud of U – Earth Gang, Young Thug

Mansa Musa – Cardi B

Legacy – Offset, Travis Scott, 21 Savage

I Can’t Get Enough – Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

Whoa – XXXTENTACION

200 MpH – Bad Bunny, Diplo, Nitti Gritti

Run it Down – Jay Prince

Big Shot – Gunna

Dribble2Much – Dribble2Much, Problem

MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know – KRS One

Swishhh – Dribble2Much

Down – Run the Jewels

Butterfly – Cousin Stizz

Sandra’s Rose – Drake

Play With Ya – Deezy

Audio – Sia

Win – Q Da Fool, Kenny Beats

My Boi – TroyBoi Remix – Billie Eilish, TroyBoi

11 Minutes – Yungblud, Halsey, Travis Barker

We Did It – 1K Phew, WHATUPRG

Wow. Remix – Post Malone, Tyga, Roddy Ricch

Beautiful Smile – Saba, IDK

I Don’t Need No Help – NLE Choppa

I’m Dope – Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

Grinding All My Life – Nipsey Hussle

Maintain – Belly, NAV

Uptown Vibes – Meek Mill, Fabulous, Anuel AA

Goat Talk – T-Pain, Lil Wayne

365 Remix – Zedd, Katy Perry, Kuuro

Superfly – Blessed

Control – Aaron Taos

Ran Off – Deniro Farrar

Monopoly – Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet

Live Wire – Motely Crue

Giant – Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man

How Did I Get Here – Offset, J.Cole

Digital – IDK

Superhuman – Campfire, Shane Eli

16 Hours – Higher Brothers

Something To Believe In – Jane Holiday

We Came to Win – Kairo, Sha’Ki

Rodman – Pardison Fontaine

So Sorry – Ray Moon

Back Up – The Siege

NBA 2K20 is poised to release on September 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, you can listen to the full tracklist — via Spotify — right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the game’s soundtrack?