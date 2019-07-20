NBA 2K20 Soundtrack Revealed, Features Drake, J.Cole, and Billie Eilish

Today, as it promised it would, 2K revealed the official soundtrack for NBA 2K20, which, as always, features a lot of great hip-hop. Further, it announced that — for the first time ever — it will be adding more tracks throughout the game’s lifespan. It’s unclear how many tracks it will add, and whether they will replace current tracks, but we do have the tracklist that the game will come packing at launch, and it’s 46 songs deep.
Like last year, there’s a variety of mainstream hip-hop and pop artists featured, as well as some artists who aren’t as well known. Anyway, you can check out the entire tracklist, below:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Skrawberries – JID, BJ The Chicago Kid
- Hear Me Calling – Juice WRLD
- Proud of U – Earth Gang, Young Thug
- Mansa Musa – Cardi B
- Legacy – Offset, Travis Scott, 21 Savage
- I Can’t Get Enough – Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
- Whoa – XXXTENTACION
- 200 MpH – Bad Bunny, Diplo, Nitti Gritti
- Run it Down – Jay Prince
- Big Shot – Gunna
- Dribble2Much – Dribble2Much, Problem
- MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know – KRS One
- Swishhh – Dribble2Much
- Down – Run the Jewels
- Butterfly – Cousin Stizz
- Sandra’s Rose – Drake
- Play With Ya – Deezy
- Audio – Sia
- Win – Q Da Fool, Kenny Beats
- My Boi – TroyBoi Remix – Billie Eilish, TroyBoi
- 11 Minutes – Yungblud, Halsey, Travis Barker
- We Did It – 1K Phew, WHATUPRG
- Wow. Remix – Post Malone, Tyga, Roddy Ricch
- Beautiful Smile – Saba, IDK
- I Don’t Need No Help – NLE Choppa
- I’m Dope – Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt
- Grinding All My Life – Nipsey Hussle
- Maintain – Belly, NAV
- Uptown Vibes – Meek Mill, Fabulous, Anuel AA
- Goat Talk – T-Pain, Lil Wayne
- 365 Remix – Zedd, Katy Perry, Kuuro
- Superfly – Blessed
- Control – Aaron Taos
- Ran Off – Deniro Farrar
- Monopoly – Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet
- Live Wire – Motely Crue
- Giant – Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man
- How Did I Get Here – Offset, J.Cole
- Digital – IDK
- Superhuman – Campfire, Shane Eli
- 16 Hours – Higher Brothers
- Something To Believe In – Jane Holiday
- We Came to Win – Kairo, Sha’Ki
- Rodman – Pardison Fontaine
- So Sorry – Ray Moon
- Back Up – The Siege
NBA 2K20 is poised to release on September 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, you can listen to the full tracklist — via Spotify — right here.
As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the game’s soundtrack?