NBA 2K21 Exclusively Debuting New Tracks from Upcoming 2 Chainz Album

The NBA 2K franchise has long-strived to be an innovative name in gaming not only when it comes to sports, but in regards to its use of music as well. The soundtracks to these beloved basketball games are always popular amongst players and continue to give rise to up-and-coming artists, as well as solidify the cultural standing of already-recognizable hit-makers. That innovation continues in the coming week with the arrival of the next-gen consoles, and an exclusive partnership between NBA 2K21 and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist 2 Chainz.

NBA 2K21 will be getting 150 additional songs as part of its official soundtrack in the new, next-gen version of the game. Additionally, all versions of 2K21 will feature the debut of the newest music from 2 Chainz. The rapper's new album, So Help Me God, arrives on November 13th. On Thursday, one day before the album drops, five songs from the album will be added to NBA 2K21. It will be the only place you can hear the music early.

“I’m always looking at new ways to drop new music and connect with my fans. Premiering my music in NBA 2K21 is an incredible , exciting opportunity,” said Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps. “Music and sports go hand in hand, rappers wanna be athletes and athletes want to be rappers. 2K has grown into a leading music platform and we wanted to bring the NBA 2K community these hits to ball out to in The City or at the 2K Beach.”

“Music fills every area of our lives, so it is imperative to meet listeners where they are. Gaming is a cutting-edge industry, and within the industry 2K is a tremendous platform for music curation and discovery,” said Rodney Shealey, executive vice president Def Jam. “We’re proud to partner with them as they innovate music experiences within the gaming industry, including this first of its kind music debut”

The next-gen edition of NBA 2K21 will be made available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November 10th. The 2 Chainz tracks will be available in the game for just 24 hours on Thursday.