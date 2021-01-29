NBA 2K21 Players Show Off Sneaker Closets Ahead of CNCPTS Drop

NBA 2K wanted to see what 2K21 players had in their sneaker closets on Twitter. Fans responded in a huge way ahead of the CNCPTS x Converse collar coming to the game in a few days. It’s no secret that 2K has had a solid relationship with a number of athletic wear companies over the course of the last few decades. Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, Li-Ning, Jordan Brand and others have all been heavily represented in the games. However, the last few years of titles have turned up the heat in a number of ways. With the introduction of The Neighborhood, suddenly it wasn’t just about putting on the freshest pairs and stunting in the Rec anymore. Now, it was a big production with crews coordinating their looks on the blacktops and the opportunity to flex hard in pairs that some players might not have the chance to get. So, when the developer calls for a sneaker closet sharing event, you know you’re going to see some very wild stuff represented.

What shoes are in your 2K closet? — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 28, 2021

Peep all that rare heat down below and check out an excerpt from our NBA 2K21 Review:

“Any and all conversation surrounding 2K21 at launch was focused on this new shooting system, which required players to aim with the same stick used for shooting and dribble moves. It's an infuriating system that would force long-time players to relearn the fundamentals from the ground up. For those in the 2K League, this might be an interesting change, yet it's nothing but a frustration for more casual players,” Charlie Ridgely explained.

He added, “Fortunately, the 2K team listened to those who had purchased the game and issued a fix for the shooting system over the weekend, allowing players to choose between the new and old controls. No one wants to go back on a feature they worked hard developing, but the decision to fix the shooting absolutely saves NBA 2K21.”

