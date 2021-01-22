NBA 2K21 Announces New Player Rankings Update

NBA 2K21 has announced some player ratings adjustments in a brand new update. 2K Games is no stranger to making little changes throughout the course of a season. This year, the NBA looks a little different because of coronavirus protocols, but the action has been amazing even with no fans in attendance. Some of the most interesting changes announced in this rankings update have to deal with the league’s top performers getting a small knock down. Both Finals MVP LeBron James and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo both lost one point to their overall rankings. Newly christened Brooklyn Net James Harden also lost 1 point overall. James’ running mate and Defensive Player of the Year hopeful Anthony Davis also lost a spot. But, the big men are getting a boost with crafty passing Nikola Jokic and dominant pivot man Joel Embiid both getting a nudge.

Check out those rating changes below and read an excerpt from our NBA 2K21 Review:

“Any and all conversation surrounding 2K21 at launch was focused on this new shooting system, which required players to aim with the same stick used for shooting and dribble moves. It's an infuriating system that would force long-time players to relearn the fundamentals from the ground up. For those in the 2K League, this might be an interesting change, yet it's nothing but a frustration for more casual players,” Charlie Ridgely wrote. “Fortunately, the 2K team listened to those who had purchased the game and issued a fix for the shooting system over the weekend, allowing players to choose between the new and old controls. No one wants to go back on a feature they worked hard developing, but the decision to fix the shooting absolutely saves NBA 2K21.”

What do you make of all these changes down below? Agree or Disagree? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Peep the whole list down here:



