NBA 2K21 Announces New Player Rankings Update
NBA 2K21 has announced some player ratings adjustments in a brand new update. 2K Games is no stranger to making little changes throughout the course of a season. This year, the NBA looks a little different because of coronavirus protocols, but the action has been amazing even with no fans in attendance. Some of the most interesting changes announced in this rankings update have to deal with the league’s top performers getting a small knock down. Both Finals MVP LeBron James and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo both lost one point to their overall rankings. Newly christened Brooklyn Net James Harden also lost 1 point overall. James’ running mate and Defensive Player of the Year hopeful Anthony Davis also lost a spot. But, the big men are getting a boost with crafty passing Nikola Jokic and dominant pivot man Joel Embiid both getting a nudge.
Check out those rating changes below and read an excerpt from our NBA 2K21 Review:
“Any and all conversation surrounding 2K21 at launch was focused on this new shooting system, which required players to aim with the same stick used for shooting and dribble moves. It's an infuriating system that would force long-time players to relearn the fundamentals from the ground up. For those in the 2K League, this might be an interesting change, yet it's nothing but a frustration for more casual players,” Charlie Ridgely wrote. “Fortunately, the 2K team listened to those who had purchased the game and issued a fix for the shooting system over the weekend, allowing players to choose between the new and old controls. No one wants to go back on a feature they worked hard developing, but the decision to fix the shooting absolutely saves NBA 2K21.”
What do you make of all these changes down below? Agree or Disagree? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Peep the whole list down here:
90 OVR Tier
LeBron James: 97 OVR (-1)
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 96 OVR (-1)
James Harden: 95 OVR (-1)
Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (-1)
Nikola Jokić: 94 OVR (+1)
Joel Embiid: 93 OVR (+1)
Bradley Beal: 91 OVR (+3)
Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)
80 OVR Tier
Bam Adebayo: 89 OVR (+1)
Khris Middleton: 88 OVR (+1)
Nikola Vucevic: 88 OVR (+1)
C.J. McCollum: 88 OVR (+1)
Zach LaVine: 87 OVR (+2)
Trae Young: 87 OVR (-2)
Zion Williamson: 87 OVR (+1)
Ben Simmons: 86 OVR (-1)
Ja Morant: 86 OVR (+1)
Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (-1)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 86 OVR (+2)
Russell Westbrook: 86 OVR (-1)
Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)
Chris Paul: 85 OVR (-2)
Collin Sexton: 84 OVR (+1)
John Collins: 84 OVR (-1)
Clint Capela: 84 OVR (+2)
Gordon Hayward: 84 OVR (+1)
Mike Conley: 84 OVR (+2)
Jerami Grant: 84 OVR (+4)
Kyle Lowry: 84 OVR (-2)
Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (-1)
Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)
Lauri Markkanen: 83 OVR (+2)
Pascal Siakam: 83 OVR (-1)
Chris Boucher: 83 OVR (+5)
Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (+4)
Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (-1)
Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+1)
Montrezl Harrell: 82 OVR (+1)
Otto Porter: 81 OVR (+1)
LaMelo Ball: 81 OVR (+3)
Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+2)
Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+2)
Aaron Gordon: 81 OVR (+1)
Myles Turner: 81 OVR (+1)
LaMarcus Aldridge: 81 OVR (-2)
Wendell Carter Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)
Harrison Barnes: 80 OVR (+1)
Hassan Whiteside: 80 OVR (-2)
Tyrese Haliburton: 80 OVR (+3)
Joe Harris: 80 OVR (+2)
Blake Griffin: 80 OVR (-3)
DeMarcus Cousins: 80 OVR (-1)
Keldon Johnson: 80 OVR (+2)
Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (+3)
Malik Beasley: 80 OVR (+1)
Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)
Andrew Wiggins: 80 OVR (-1)
Eric Paschall: 80 OVR (+1)
70 OVR Tier
Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+1)
Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (-2)
Bobby Portis: 79 OVR (+2)
Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (-1)
Louis Williams: 79 OVR (-1)
Brandon Clarke: 79 OVR (+2)
De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (+2)
P.J. Washington: 79 OVR (+2)
Derrick Favors: 79 OVR (+1)
Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 79 OVR (+2)
Terrence Ross: 79 OVR (-1)
Jalen Brunson: 79 OVR (+1)
Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+1)
Eric Bledsoe: 79 OVR (-2)
Mason Plumlee: 79 OVR (+1)
Eric Gordon: 79 OVR (+2)
Rudy Gay: 79 OVR (+1)
Patrick Mills: 79 OVR (+1)
Enes Kanter: 79 OVR (+1)
Shake Milton: 78 OVR (+2)
Thaddeus Young: 78 OVR (+2)
Larry Nance Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
Kyle Anderson: 78 OVR (+1)
Buddy Hield: 78 OVR (-2)
DeAndre Jordan: 78 OVR (-1)
Doug McDermott: 78 OVR (+3)
Al Horford: 78 OVR (-1)
Draymond Green: 78 OVR (-1)
Pat Connaughton: 77 OVR (+2)
Daniel Gafford: 77 OVR (+1)
Daniel Theis: 77 OVR (-1)
Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (-1)
Nicolas Batum: 77 OVR (+2)
Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (+2)
Rajon Rondo: 77 OVR (-1)
Devonte Graham: 77 OVR (-2)
James Johnson: 77 OVR (+2)
Maxi Kleber: 77 OVR (+1)
Will Barton: 77 OVR (-1)
Devin Vassell: 77 OVR (+3)
Jae Crowder: 77 OVR (-1)
Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+1)
Hamidou Diallo: 77 OVR (+6)
Robert Covington: 77 OVR (-1)
Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
Damion Lee: 77 OVR (+2)
Davis Bertans: 77 OVR (-1)
Tyrese Maxey: 76 OVR (+4)
Payton Pritchard: 76 OVR (+3)
Jeff Teague: 76 OVR (-1)
Dillon Brooks: 76 OVR (-1)
Gorgui Dieng: 76 OVR (+2)
Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+6)
Bogdan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-2)
Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+2)
Bojan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-3)
Nemanja Bjelica: 76 OVR (-1)
Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (+4)
Marc Gasol: 76 OVR (-1)
Alex Caruso: 76 OVR (+1)
Khem Birch: 76 OVR (+2)
Trey Burke: 76 OVR (+1)
JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+4)
T.J. McConnell: 76 OVR (+1)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+5)
Sterling Brown: 76 OVR (+3)
Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+3)
Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (+1)
Langston Galloway: 76 OVR (+1)
Naz Reid: 76 OVR (+2)
Ricky Rubio: 76 OVR (-2)
Raul Neto: 76 OVR (+2)
Deni Avdija: 76 OVR (-1)
Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)
John Konchar: 75 OVR (+3)
Kelly Olynyk: 75 OVR (-2)
Miles Bridges: 75 OVR (-1)
Royce O'Neale: 75 OVR (+1)
Jabari Parker: 75 OVR (-2)
Nerlens Noel: 75 OVR (-1)
Kyle Kuzma: 75 OVR (-1)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (+3)
Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)
P.J. Dozier: 75 OVR (+2)
Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+2)
Josh Hart: 75 OVR (-1)
JJ Redick: 75 OVR (-1)
Delon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)
Wayne Ellington: 75 OVR (+3)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+1)
Aron Baynes: 75 OVR (-1)
Alex Len: 75 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Roby: 75 OVR (+5)
Mike Muscala: 75 OVR (+2)
Jarred Vanderbilt: 75 OVR (+5)
Rodney Hood: 75 OVR (-1)
Kelly Oubre Jr.: 75 OVR (-2)
Kevon Looney: 75 OVR (+1)
Robin Lopez: 75 OVR (+2)
Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-1)
Taurean Prince: 74 OVR (+1)
Grayson Allen: 74 OVR (+2)
Kendrick Nunn: 74 OVR (-2)
Andre Iguodala: 74 OVR (-2)
Cody Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
Caleb Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)
Glenn Robinson III: 74 OVR (-1)
Markieff Morris: 74 OVR (-1)
Wesley Matthews: 74 OVR (-1)
James Ennis: 74 OVR (-1)
Nicolò Melli: 74 OVR (-1)
Saddiq Bey: 74 OVR (+2)
Isaiah Stewart: 74 OVR (+2)
Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+3)
Jae'Sean Tate: 74 OVR (+5)
Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (-1)
Darius Bazley: 74 OVR (-2)
Ed Davis: 74 OVR (+2)
Harry Giles III: 74 OVR (-1)
Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-1)
Desmond Bane: 73 OVR (+1)
Gary Harris: 73 OVR (-1)
Edmond Sumner: 73 OVR (+2)
Aaron Holiday: 73 OVR (-1)
Damian Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Kenrich Williams: 73 OVR (+2)
Jarrett Culver: 73 OVR (-1)
Jordan McLaughlin: 73 OVR (-1)
Juan Hernangómez: 73 OVR (-1)
Ish Smith: 73 OVR (-1)
Troy Brown Jr.: 73 OVR (-2)
D.J. Augustin: 72 OVR (-2)
Semi Ojeleye: 72 OVR (+1)
Patrick Patterson: 72 OVR (-2)
Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)
Gary Clark: 72 OVR (-3)
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot: 72 OVR (-3)
Reggie Perry: 72 OVR (+3)
Kira Lewis Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)
Juan Toscano: 72 OVR (+2)
Mike Scott: 71 OVR (-1)
Ryan Arcidiacono: 71 OVR (+1)
Cory Joseph: 71 OVR (-2)
Reggie Bullock: 71 OVR (-1)
Dwayne Bacon: 71 OVR (+1)
Mason Jones: 71 OVR (+4)
Jake Layman: 71 OVR (-1)
Brad Wanamaker: 71 OVR (-2)
Mychal Mulder: 71 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Joe: 70 OVR (+1)
Jordan Nwora: 70 OVR (+1)
Solomon Hill: 70 OVR (-1)
Brandon Goodwin: 70 OVR (-1)
Nathan Knight: 70 OVR (+3)
Miye Oni: 70 OVR (+2)
Kyle Guy: 70 OVR (+1)
Jordan Bone: 70 OVR (+1)
Landry Shamet: 70 OVR (-2)
60 OVR Tier
Dean Wade: 69 OVR (-1)
Lamar Stevens: 69 OVR (+1)
Max Strus: 69 OVR (+1)
Gabe Vincent: 69 OVR (+2)
Sam Merrill: 68 OVR (+1)