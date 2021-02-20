NBA 2K21 Fans React to Galaxy Opal Hero Shaq in Quantum Packs

NBA 2K21 got some brand new Quantum Packs today, but the real conversation has hovered around Galaxy Opal Shaq. With every one of these new pack releases, there’s usually one player that gets the entire community talking. Earlier this month it was Michael Jordan dropping in the Retro 2s. This time, The Diesel gets a chance to showcase how dominant he can be in the game. By grabbing the EVO version of O’Neal, players can level him up to the coveted Galaxy Opal version of the Hall of Famer. A lot of people are crowding in to see what all the fuss was about. With the recent change of the season, the game’s auction house seemingly short-circuited. There were players and cards that were going for 100s of 1,000s of MT now selling for a fraction of the cost. It’s a wild market out there. (Just ask anyone who dealt with the real-life stock situation recently.) Get a look at the Superman down below.

The first Heroes in #MyTEAM are live in all-new Quantum Packs ⚡ Ball with GO KD, GO Shaq, GO Luka, and more today pic.twitter.com/oiCrTU6MzZ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 19, 2021

