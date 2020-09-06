NBA 2K21 Releases Shooting Update Following Fan Complaints

NBA 2K21 has released a shooting update after the fans made their frustrations heard. When the game launched this week, a lot of players were chomping at the bit to start upgrading their players. However, they didn’t realize the new shooting meter for jumpshots would take a while to get used to. Many users reported not being able to score effectively at all. Some even listing concrete examples of NBA All-Star coming up short in areas that they dominate in on real courts. So, 2K games got to work in preparing a hotfix for the shooting so that the Beach Day weekend event could be experienced by as many players as possible. A lot of them sound absolutely relieved that there is some sort of development with respect to the shot meter.

Comicbook.com’s Tyler Fischer talked about Damian Lillard having his own observations about the shooting woes at home after being in the NBA bubble.

The shooting hotfix is now live https://t.co/0VBnXN98aj — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2020

“At the time, Visual Concepts confirmed it was aiming to make shooting more difficult with NBA 2K21, a decision likely influenced by complaints that shooting in NBA 2K20 was way too easy. And it was, but it looks like the developer has overcorrected, evident by it announcing today that it's making some adjustments,” Fisher wrote. “Taking to the game's official Twitter account, Visual Concepts and 2K revealed that a shooting hotfix will drop tomorrow, September 6, for Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulty levels. However, shooting will stay the same on higher difficulties and Neighborhood.”

NBA 2K21 is out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch.

