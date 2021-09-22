NBA 2K22 Releases Patch Notes for New PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update

NBA 2K22 just brought out some new patch updates for next-gen and current-gen players. Digital hoopers looking forward to tweaks to online stability have a reason to celebrate. 2K Games is helping all you City and Rec players out in a huge way with Patch 1.5. One of the first things the new notes explain is how this will increase stability in game modes across the entire game. As an added bonus, Pro-Am, W, Rec, and City players will hopefully have a lot of their disconnection problems solved by the latest push. Also getting a helping hand are users having trouble getting their MyCareer save data to load in the City. (With how crucial MyCareer and MyPlayer have become to the overall 2K experience, this had to be addressed.) There have been some framerate improvements and loading times have decreased.

Players have been asking for some of these changes for a while. It’s nice to see the company try and accommodate the community when it comes to these pressing issues on next gen, there were some edits made to MyCareer so people could progress past certain choices.

NBA 2K22 is out right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out what all the Patch notes are down below:

New Gen Patch Update 1.5 – 9.22.21

Additional stability improvements in an ongoing effort to improve your user experience.



Fixed an issue that was causing City/Rec/Pro-Am/W Online games to disconnect either before the game started or at the conclusion of the game.



Addressed an error code issue that was preventing specific MyCAREER saves from being able to load into the City.



Significantly improved loading speed when re-entering the City from a building interior (Apartment, Rec, Pro-Am, Event Center, etc.).



Improved framerate when navigating the City on the Xbox Series X console.



Traditional broadcast cameras are now available for use in MyNBA once again.



Fixed an issue that resulted in some MyNBA Online saves to overwrite other pre-existing saves.



Gym Rat and On-Court Coach badges are now correctly being applied to all badge loadouts.



Increased the velocity required before a player jumps/falls into or over the first row of the crowd via momentum.



DJ Booths will no longer allow for tipping when in the proximity of a quest NPC.

