NBA 2K22 Releases New Roster Update, Patch Notes Revealed

NBA 2K22 has today received a new roster update across all platforms. This roster update is the second one that the game has received since the start of the NBA season, which began roughly one month ago. And while there aren’t a vast number of key changes in this update, the most notable adjustments come with some of the game’s biggest stars.

Likely the two biggest player rating changes in this roster update for NBA 2K22 involve Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. While both players have been superstars in the NBA for quite some time, each is also reaching new heights in the current season. As such, both have now seen their overall ratings go up even more to 97 overall. Other winners of this patch include Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Malcolm Brogdon.

As for the losers on this patch, NBA 2K22 cover star Luka Doncic saw his rating go down to now sit at 93 overall. Damian Lillard’s rating also dropped by two points to now sit at a 90. In addition, Paul George, James Harden, and Jayson Tatum also all had their ratings dip by one point.

If you would like to find the full list of changes in today’s new update, you can get a look at all of the new player ratings down below. And as for NBA 2K22 itself, the game is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.