NBA 2K22 Releases New Roster Update, Patch Notes Revealed

NBA 2K22 has today received a new roster update across all platforms. This roster update is the second one that the game has received since the start of the NBA season, which began roughly one month ago. And while there aren’t a vast number of key changes in this update, the most notable adjustments come with some of the game’s biggest stars.
Likely the two biggest player rating changes in this roster update for NBA 2K22 involve Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. While both players have been superstars in the NBA for quite some time, each is also reaching new heights in the current season. As such, both have now seen their overall ratings go up even more to 97 overall. Other winners of this patch include Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Malcolm Brogdon.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As for the losers on this patch, NBA 2K22 cover star Luka Doncic saw his rating go down to now sit at 93 overall. Damian Lillard’s rating also dropped by two points to now sit at a 90. In addition, Paul George, James Harden, and Jayson Tatum also all had their ratings dip by one point.
If you would like to find the full list of changes in today’s new update, you can get a look at all of the new player ratings down below. And as for NBA 2K22 itself, the game is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)
- Kevin Durant: 97 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Jokić: 96 OVR (+1)
- Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (+2)
- Luka Doncic: 93 OVR (-1)
- James Harden: 91 OVR (-1)
- Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (-2)
- Ja Morant: 90 OVR (+1)
- Rudy Gobert: 90 OVR (+1)
- Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)
- Donovan Mitchell: 89 OVR (+1)
- DeMar DeRozan: 89 OVR (+1)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (-1)
- Jayson Tatum: 88 OVR (-1)
- Julius Randle: 86 OVR (-1)
- Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)
- Malcolm Brogdon: 85 OVR (+2)
- Mike Conley: 84 OVR (+1)
- Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR (+1)
- Darius Garland: 83 OVR (+1)
- Tyler Herro: 83 OVR (+1)
- Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (+1)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)
- R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (-1)
- Jrue Holiday: 83 OVR (-2)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 83 OVR (+1)
- Russell Westbrook: 83 OVR (-1)
- Evan Mobley: 83 OVR (+1)
- Clint Capela: 83 OVR (-2)
- Norman Powell: 82 OVR (+2)
- Myles Turner: 82 OVR (+2)
- Cole Anthony: 82 OVR (+2)
- Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+2)
- Christian Wood: 82 OVR (-1)
- Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-1)
- Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (+1)
- Gordon Hayward: 81 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Lowry: 81 OVR (-1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
- Al Horford: 81 OVR (+1)
- Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+1)
- Montrezl Harrell: 81 OVR (+1)
- Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)
- Kemba Walker: 80 OVR (-3)
- Tyrese Maxey: 80 OVR (+3)
- Will Barton: 80 OVR (+2)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (+1)
- Ricky Rubio: 80 OVR (+1)
- Mohamed Bamba: 80 OVR (+1)
- D’Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (-1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Brunson: 80 OVR (+2)
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)
- Michael Porter Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)
- Devonte Graham: 80 OVR (+1)
- Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+1)
- Andre Drummond: 80 OVR (+1)
- Steven Adams: 80 OVR (+1)
- Seth Curry: 79 OVR (+1)
- Nemanja Bjelica: 79 OVR (+1)
- Josh Hart: 79 OVR (+2)
- Terry Rozier III: 79 OVR (-2)
- Patrick Beverley: 79 OVR (+1)
- Dwight Howard: 79 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 78 OVR (-1)
- Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+1)
- Joe Ingles: 78 OVR (-1)
- Chris Duarte: 78 OVR (-1)
- Otto Porter: 78 OVR (+1)
- Evan Fournier: 78 OVR (-2)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 78 OVR (+2)
- Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+2)
- Jordan Poole: 78 OVR (+2)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 78 OVR (+2)
- Jae’Sean Tate: 78 OVR (+2)
- Patrick Mills: 77 OVR (-1)
- Danny Green: 77 OVR (+1)
- Devin Vassell: 77 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 77 OVR (-2)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 77 OVR (+2)
- Pat Connaughton: 77 OVR (+3)
- De’Andre Hunter: 77 OVR (-2)
- Cameron Reddish: 77 OVR (-2)
- Franz Wagner: 77 OVR (+1)
- Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)
- Royce O’Neale: 77 OVR (+1)
- Frank Kaminsky III: 77 OVR (+1)
- Nassir Little: 77 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 77 OVR (+1)
- Eric Bledsoe: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Clarkson: 77 OVR (-2)
- Derrick White: 77 OVR (-1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 77 OVR (-2)
- Mason Plumlee: 77 OVR (-2)
- JaVale McGee: 77 OVR (+1)
- DeAndre Jordan: 77 OVR (+1)
- Grant Williams: 76 OVR (+2)
- Nicolas Batum: 76 OVR (+1)
- Damion Lee: 76 OVR (+1)
- Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+1)
- Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+2)
- Danilo Gallinari: 76 OVR (-3)
- Cody Martin: 76 OVR (+2)
- Tyus Jones: 76 OVR (+1)
- De’Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (-1)
- Serge Ibaka: 76 OVR (-3)
- Javonte Green: 76 OVR (+1)
- Torrey Craig: 76 OVR (-1)
- DeAndre Bembry: 76 OVR (+2)
- Marcus Smart: 76 OVR (-1)
- Kevon Looney: 76 OVR (+2)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 76 OVR (+1)
- Enes Kanter: 76 OVR (-1)
- Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+2)
- Joe Harris: 75 OVR (-1)
- Duncan Robinson: 75 OVR (-2)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jalen McDaniels: 75 OVR (+1)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 75 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)
- Cameron Johnson: 75 OVR (-1)
- Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+1)
- Paul Millsap: 75 OVR (-3)
- Monte Morris: 75 OVR (-2)
- Jalen Suggs: 75 OVR (-1)
- Bruce Brown: 75 OVR (-2)
- Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)
- Blake Griffin: 75 OVR (-1)
- Jaden McDaniels: 75 OVR (-1)
- Andre Iguodala: 75 OVR (+2)
- Dewayne Dedmon: 75 OVR (+1)
- Doug McDermott: 74 OVR (-2)
- Tony Snell: 74 OVR (-1)
- Nah’Shon Hyland: 74 OVR (+2)
- George Hill: 74 OVR (-1)
- Juan Hernangómez: 74 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Huerter: 74 OVR (-2)
- P.J. Dozier: 74 OVR (+2)
- Facundo Campazzo: 74 OVR (-2)
- Cory Joseph: 74 OVR (+1)
- Chuma Okeke: 74 OVR (-1)
- Dalano Banton: 74 OVR (+5)
- Rajon Rondo: 74 OVR (-1)
- Eric Paschall: 74 OVR (-1)
- Taj Gibson: 74 OVR (-2)
- Paul Reed: 74 OVR (+2)
- Willie Cauley-Stein: 74 OVR (-1)
- Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-1)
- Wayne Ellington: 73 OVR (-2)
- Garrett Temple: 73 OVR (+1)
- Tre Mann: 73 OVR (+1)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 73 OVR (+2)
- Reggie Bullock: 73 OVR (-1)
- Frank Ntilikina: 73 OVR (+1)
- Terence Davis: 73 OVR (-1)
- Payton Pritchard: 73 OVR (-1)
- JaMychal Green: 73 OVR (-2)
- Jeff Green: 73 OVR (-2)
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 73 OVR (+1)
- Oshae Brissett: 72 OVR (-2)
- Tomas Satoransky: 72 OVR (-1)
- Kent Bazemore: 72 OVR (-1)
- Jevon Carter: 72 OVR (-1)
- Saben Lee: 72 OVR (-1)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 72 OVR (-1)
- Ty Jerome: 72 OVR (-1)
- Frank Jackson: 72 OVR (-1)
- Darius Bazley: 72 OVR (-3)
- Hamidou Diallo: 72 OVR (-2)
- Naji Marshall: 71 OVR (-1)
- Moritz Wagner: 70 OVR (-2)
- Justin Robinson: 69 OVR (+1)