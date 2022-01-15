NBA 2K22 Announces Season 4 Hunt 4 Glory

The Hunt 4 Glory is on in NBA 2K22 Season 4 and fans got a look at the gamplay this week. Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker are front and center in the clips from the game. Both of these champions have exhibited some amazing killer instinct over the course of their careers. Double Signature Challenges featuring the two All-Stars are here along with some new tunes to blare in the background. Also of note are some new content and updates throughout most of the modes in the game. You can check out the entire list of improvements right here.

MyCAREER introduces new Level 40 rewards including Jumpshot Animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit, along with the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have reached Level 40 in four different Seasons. Additionally, check out the redesigned Affiliation courts, new quests, and more;

MyTEAM delivers the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, new MyTEAM Diamond Coach Candace Parker, Galaxy Opal Yao Ming Level 40 reward, the return Heat Check collection, and much more;

The W* offers four tiers of awards, with the Hall of Fame tier featuring coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley that give players a chance to improve the fundamentals of their game;

‘First Fridays’ this season features a number of top tracks from Warner Records artists, including “WATCH ME” by Bktherula, “Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)” by Freddie Gibbs, “Santa Monica Blvd” by IDK, “Jumpin (feat. Polo G)” by NLE Choppa, “Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie, “Draft Kings” by Fresco Trey, and more. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K

Here’s the description for 2K22 Season 4:

“The New Year brings a breath of fresh air, change, and best of all… a new Season of NBA 2K22! Kick off the start of 2022 with some fireworks and hoops to celebrate Season 4 and the Year of the Tiger. Harness the eye of the tiger and unleash it on the courts of the City and the Cancha Del Mar, all in the pursuit of greatness. WNBA champion Candace Parker and NBA legend Dwyane Wade embody what it means to have a killer instinct and exhibit no fear, but do you have what it takes to be like them? In Season 4, you’ll have to earn your stripes, so prepare for the hunt and be ready to pounce when opportunity strikes.”

