NBA 2K24 Reveals First Player Ratings Update

With the NBA season starting a few weeks ago, the developers at Visual Concepts have taken all of the on-court data the players have produced and dropped the first ratings update for NBA 2K24. Of course, we're in the thick of the first annual In-Season Tournament, which means we'll likely see an even more drastic update following that, but this ratings refresh does feature several big-name players getting shuffled around in the rankings. Simply said, if you're a fan of some of the top-tier rookies, this is a great NBA 2K24 update.

As mentioned, rookies and young players, in general, are some of the biggest winners here. San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama took the league by storm before the season even started, and he's gotten a +2 boost, making him 86 OVR. However, it's OKC Thunder Center Chet Holmgren who received the biggest boost, going up by six points to an 83 OVR. It's not just the young guns though as Donovan Mitchell (93), Luka Doncic (96), Steph Curry (97), and Joel Embiid (97) all got a nice bump, pushing them even closer to 99 OVR.

On the other side of things, a few top-end stars have struggled to start the season. The Milwaukee Bucks' newest acquisition Damian Lillard is down one to 93 OVR, while the Miami Heat's resident emo Jimmy Butler has also dropped one point to bring him down to 94 OVR. However, it's Los Angeles Clippers Forward Kawhi Leonard who took the biggest downgrade among stars, dropping to 92 OVR.

Below, you'll find the full list of changes. NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

NBA 2K24 First Players Ratings Update

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+2)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 81 OVR (-1)

Jalen Johnson: 79 OVR (+4)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+6)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 80 OVR (-1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (+1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porziņģis: 87 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 85 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+3)

Mark Williams: 80 OVR (+3)

Gordon Hayward: 80 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (-1)

Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (-2)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-2)

Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 76 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-1)

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 72 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)

Dereck Lively II: 79 OVR (+7)

Grant Williams: 79 OVR (+3)

Dwight Powell: 77 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (+1)

Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (+1)

Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (+3)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren: 83 OVR (+4)

Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (+6)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (-2)

Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (+5)

Joe Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

Klay Thompson: 83 OVR (-2)

Chris Paul: 82 OVR (-3)

Andrew Wiggins: 79 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+2)

Moses Moody: 75 OVR (+2)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 72 OVR (+3)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 84 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 82 OVR (-1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)

Jabari Smith Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 74 OVR (-2)

Jock Landale: 73 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (+1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 79 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 78 OVR (+2)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)

Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

D'Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (-2)

Christian Wood: 78 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 76 OVR (-3)

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-2)

Ziaire Williams: 73 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 76 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-2)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+3)

Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 75 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)

Shake Milton: 74 OVR (-2)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 84 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (-1)

Dyson Daniels: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (+3)

Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (+2)

New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 78 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 83 OVR (+6)

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (-2)

Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+2)

Cason Wallace: 75 OVR (+3)

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 77 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)

Anthony Black: 74 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 74 OVR (-3)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)

Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (-2)

Paul Reed: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 78 OVR (+2)

Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+4)

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (-1)

Robert Williams III: 81 OVR (-1)

Scoot Henderson: 75 OVR (-3)

Jabari Walker: 73 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 70 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)

Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 74 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 78 OVR (-2)

Davion Mitchell: 74 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 74 OVR (-1)

Colby Jones: 71 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+3)

Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+3)

Gary Trent Jr.: 76 OVR (-3)

Jalen McDaniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 81 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 81 OVR (-2)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 78 OVR (-2)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards