Grab These NBA 2K24 Locker Codes ASAP Before They Expire

Later this week, NBA 2K24 is kicking off its fourth season, which will start the ramp-up to the real-world All-Star break and add all kinds of new players to the game. However, Season 3 isn't quite over, and fans have one last chance to get several big rewards if they know where to look. While we haven't seen nearly as many Locker Codes as we did in the past in NBA 2K24, 2K went overboard over the holiday season, dropping all kinds of free rewards. If you haven't gone through to claim them, most of the rewards are available until Season 4 kicks off. Here are all of the currently available Locker Codes and what they get you.

NBA 2K24 Holiday Locker Codes

(Photo: 2K Sports)

Again, you'll need to log in and use these cards ASAP if you want to earn the rewards. Once Season 4 hits, these won't be available, and you'll have missed your chance to pick up 2K's gifts. Here are all of the Locker Codes from the holiday giveaways that are still live in NBA 2K24:

HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-MYTEAM-DIAMON (Ball Drop for Diamond Russel Westbrook, John Wall, Pascal Siakim, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, or Joel Embiid)

2K24-GET-MORE-BOOST (5x Gatorade boost)

2K21-VC-25DAYS-GIFT (2,500 VC)

2K19-SWEAT-S2KL-25DAYS (2K League Christmas Sweatshirt)

MYTEAM-ASCENSION-25-DAYS (25 Pick Ascension Board)

25DAYS-SKILL-2K17-HOOP (6x Skill Boost)

PAST-PRESENT-DPOY-MYTEAM (Amethyst Marc Gasol or Jaren Jackson Jr)

2K24-25DAYS-JOG-SK12 (Christmas Joggers)

2K11-NEED-BOOST1-2K24 (5x Gatorade Boost)

2K-25-YEARS-VC-2K9 (2,500 VC)

2K7-STAY-WARM-25DAYS (Christmas Scarf)

25DAYS-2K-5-BOOST (5 of each Skill Boost for MyCareer)

MYTEAM-2XP-COIN (2 Hour 2XP MyTeam Coin)

NBA-2K3-CITY-5GEAR (Christmas Leg Sleeves)

25DAYS-2XP-COINS (30 Min 2XP coin in MyCareer and MyTeam)

How to Claim Locker Codes in NBA 2K24

If you've never claimed a Locker Code, you'll be happy to hear that it's a simple process. First, you'll want to head into MyTeam from the main menu. Then, you need to scroll down to the "Community Hub" tab under the MyTeam Home page. Once you enter that menu, see an option called "Enter Locker Code." Go into that menu and enter one of the codes above to claim the reward. You can also use the official NBA 2K24 app to type in Locker Codes a bit quicker, but you'll need to download that on your phone if you want to take advantage of it.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, Season 4 kicks off on January 12, so you'll want to enter the Locker Codes and claim all of your seasonal rewards before the calendar ticks over.