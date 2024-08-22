NBA 2K25 Reveals First Player Ratings

NBA 2K25 launches next month, bringing all kinds of new content to fans. The developers at 2K Games have been slowly giving those fans more information about what to expect from this year’s version of the game. Recently, we’ve been treated to breakdowns for MyCareer and MyGM, while also getting our first look at the player ratings for the top WNBA stars and the full 2024 rookie class. Today, NBA 2K25 started the big reveal of the veteran NBA players, by announcing the ratings for the first 30 players in the Top 100. This roll-out will continue throughout the week until we learn who is the top-rated star in NBA 2K25. Of course, most fans expect it to be Denver Nuggets’ three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but it’s possible the team could surprise with someone like Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who proved last year that they’re up for the challenge of taking Jokic’s spot atop the NBA.
NBA 2K25 Top 100 Player Ratings
As mentioned, NBA 2K25 is updating the list of the Top 100 players throughout the week. We will keep the list below updated as 2K puts out new information. Here is the list of Top 100 players in NBA 2K25:
- Damian Lillard – 89 OVR – Milwaukee Bucks
- Jimmy Butler – 89 OVR – Miami Heat
- Paolo Banchero – 89 OVR – Orlando Magic
- Paul George – 89 OVR – Philadelphia 76ers
- Trae Young – 89 OVR – Atlanta Hawks
- Tyrese Maxey – 89 OVR – Philadelphia 76ers
- Bam Adebayo – 88 OVR – Miami Heat
- De’Aaron Fox – 88 OVR – Sacramento Kings
- Domantas Sabonis – 88 OVR – Sacramento Kings
- Zion Williamson – 88 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Pascal Siakim – 88 OVR -Indiana Pacers
- Karl-Anthony Towns – 88 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
- LaMelo Ball – 87 OVR – Charlotte Hornets
- Jrue Holiday – 87 OVR – Boston Celtics
- DeMar DeRozan – 87 OVR – Sacramento Kings
- Chet Holmgren – 87 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Kristaps Porzingis – 87 OVR – Boston Celtics
- Jamal Murray – 87 OVR – Denver Nuggets
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – 87 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies
- Lauri Markkanen – 86 OVR – Utah Jazz
- Cade Cunningham – 86 OVR – Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Williams – 86 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Franz Wagner – 86 OVR – Orlando Magic
- Derrick White – 86 OVR – Boston Celtics
- Dejounte Murray – 86 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Evan Mobley – 86 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers
- Scottie Barnes – 85 OVR – Toronto Raptors
- Julius Randle – 85 OVR – New York Knicks
- Brandon Ingram – 85 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Alperen Sengun – 85 OVR – Houston Rockets
- Rudy Gobert – 85 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Bradley Beal – 85 OVR – Phoenix Suns
- Khris Middleton – 85 OVR – Milwaukee Bucks
- Mikal Bridges – 84 OVR – New York Knicks
- OG Anunoby – 84 OVR – New York Knicks
- Jalen Green – 84 OVR – Houston Rockets
- Fred VanVleet – 84 OVR – Houston Rockets
- James Harden – 84 OVR – Los Angeles Clippers
- Jarrett Allen – 84 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers
- C.J. McCollum – 84 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Aaron Gordon – 84 OVR – Denver Nuggets
- Myles Turner – 84 OVR – Indiana Pacers
- Zach LaVine – 83 OVR – Chicago Bulls
- Tyler Herro – 83 OVR – Miami Heat
- Draymond Green – 83 OVR – Golden State Warriors
- Kyle Kuzma – 83 OVR – Washington Wizards
- Michael Porter Jr. – 83 OVR – Denver Nuggets
- Desmond Bane – 83 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies
- DeAndre Ayton – 83 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers
- Josh Hart – 82 OVR – New York Knicks
- Alex Caruso – 82 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Suggs – 82 OVR – Orlando Magic
- Herb Jones – 82 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Jerami Grant – 82 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers
- Darius Garland – 82 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ivica Zubac – 82 OVR – Los Angelese Clippers
- Jonas Valanciunas – 82 OVR – Washington Wizards
- Coby White – 81 OVR – Chicago Bulls
- Cam Thomas – 81 OVR – Brooklyn Nets
- Immanuel Quickley – 81 OVR – Toronto Raptors
- Mike Conley – 81 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anfernee Simons – 81 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers
- Austin Reaves – 81 OVR – Los Angeles Lakers
- Brandon Miller – 81 OVR – Charlotte Hornets
- Klay Thompson – 81 OVR – Dallas Mavericks
- Andrew Nembhard – 81 OVR – Indiana Pacers
- Chris Paul – 81 OVR -San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell – 81 OVR – San Antonio Spurs
- D’Angelo Russell – 81 OVR – Los Angeles Lakers
- Miles Bridges – 81 OVR – Charlotte Hornets
- Naz Reid – 81 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Isaiah Hartenstein – 81 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Vucevic – 81 OVR – Chicago Bulls
- Daniel Gafford – 81 OVR – Dallas Mavericks
- Nic Claxton – 81 OVR – Brooklyn Nets
- Jalen Duren – 81 OVR – Detroit Pistons
- Dereck Lively II – 81 OVR – Dallas Mavericks
- Keegan Murray – 80 OVR – Sacramento Kings
- Jaden McDaniels – 80 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2K25 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on September 6th.