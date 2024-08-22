NBA 2K25 Reveals First Player Ratings

NBA 2K25 launches next month, bringing all kinds of new content to fans. The developers at 2K Games have been slowly giving those fans more information about what to expect from this year’s version of the game. Recently, we’ve been treated to breakdowns for MyCareer and MyGM, while also getting our first look at the player ratings for the top WNBA stars and the full 2024 rookie class. Today, NBA 2K25 started the big reveal of the veteran NBA players, by announcing the ratings for the first 30 players in the Top 100. This roll-out will continue throughout the week until we learn who is the top-rated star in NBA 2K25. Of course, most fans expect it to be Denver Nuggets’ three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but it’s possible the team could surprise with someone like Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who proved last year that they’re up for the challenge of taking Jokic’s spot atop the NBA.

NBA 2K25 Top 100 Player Ratings

As mentioned, NBA 2K25 is updating the list of the Top 100 players throughout the week. We will keep the list below updated as 2K puts out new information. Here is the list of Top 100 players in NBA 2K25:

Damian Lillard – 89 OVR – Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler – 89 OVR – Miami Heat

Paolo Banchero – 89 OVR – Orlando Magic

Paul George – 89 OVR – Philadelphia 76ers

Trae Young – 89 OVR – Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Maxey – 89 OVR – Philadelphia 76ers

Bam Adebayo – 88 OVR – Miami Heat

De’Aaron Fox – 88 OVR – Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis – 88 OVR – Sacramento Kings

Zion Williamson – 88 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans

Pascal Siakim – 88 OVR -Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns – 88 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball – 87 OVR – Charlotte Hornets



Jrue Holiday – 87 OVR – Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan – 87 OVR – Sacramento Kings

Chet Holmgren – 87 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder

Kristaps Porzingis – 87 OVR – Boston Celtics

Jamal Murray – 87 OVR – Denver Nuggets

Jaren Jackson Jr. – 87 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen – 86 OVR – Utah Jazz

Cade Cunningham – 86 OVR – Detroit Pistons

Jalen Williams – 86 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder

Franz Wagner – 86 OVR – Orlando Magic

Derrick White – 86 OVR – Boston Celtics

Dejounte Murray – 86 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans

Evan Mobley – 86 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers

Scottie Barnes – 85 OVR – Toronto Raptors

Julius Randle – 85 OVR – New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram – 85 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun – 85 OVR – Houston Rockets

Rudy Gobert – 85 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves

Bradley Beal – 85 OVR – Phoenix Suns

Khris Middleton – 85 OVR – Milwaukee Bucks

Mikal Bridges – 84 OVR – New York Knicks

OG Anunoby – 84 OVR – New York Knicks

Jalen Green – 84 OVR – Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet – 84 OVR – Houston Rockets

James Harden – 84 OVR – Los Angeles Clippers

Jarrett Allen – 84 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers

C.J. McCollum – 84 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans

Aaron Gordon – 84 OVR – Denver Nuggets

Myles Turner – 84 OVR – Indiana Pacers

Zach LaVine – 83 OVR – Chicago Bulls

Tyler Herro – 83 OVR – Miami Heat

Draymond Green – 83 OVR – Golden State Warriors

Kyle Kuzma – 83 OVR – Washington Wizards

Michael Porter Jr. – 83 OVR – Denver Nuggets

Desmond Bane – 83 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies

DeAndre Ayton – 83 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers

Josh Hart – 82 OVR – New York Knicks

Alex Caruso – 82 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Suggs – 82 OVR – Orlando Magic

Herb Jones – 82 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans

Jerami Grant – 82 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers

Darius Garland – 82 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers

Ivica Zubac – 82 OVR – Los Angelese Clippers

Jonas Valanciunas – 82 OVR – Washington Wizards

Coby White – 81 OVR – Chicago Bulls

Cam Thomas – 81 OVR – Brooklyn Nets

Immanuel Quickley – 81 OVR – Toronto Raptors

Mike Conley – 81 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves

Anfernee Simons – 81 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers

Austin Reaves – 81 OVR – Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Miller – 81 OVR – Charlotte Hornets

Klay Thompson – 81 OVR – Dallas Mavericks

Andrew Nembhard – 81 OVR – Indiana Pacers

Chris Paul – 81 OVR -San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell – 81 OVR – San Antonio Spurs

D’Angelo Russell – 81 OVR – Los Angeles Lakers

Miles Bridges – 81 OVR – Charlotte Hornets

Naz Reid – 81 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaiah Hartenstein – 81 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Vucevic – 81 OVR – Chicago Bulls

Daniel Gafford – 81 OVR – Dallas Mavericks

Nic Claxton – 81 OVR – Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Duren – 81 OVR – Detroit Pistons

Dereck Lively II – 81 OVR – Dallas Mavericks

Keegan Murray – 80 OVR – Sacramento Kings

Jaden McDaniels – 80 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA 2K25 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on September 6th.