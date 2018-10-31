NBA Player Russell Westbook Bears Resemblance To Fire Mario In New Photo

Some NBA players just like to show off a distinctive style all their own. But one of the latest outfits featured by Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has some gamers seeing double, particularly of the Mario variety.

In a new image posted by the NBA team this past week, Westbrook is seen walking around in a white long-sleeve shirt and red suspenders. And if you take a close look, he bears a resemblance to a popular Nintendo hero — the fire version of Super Mario.

Check out the comparison in the tweet below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team even notes, “It’s-a-me, Russell!” indicating that they see it, too.

Some fans were wondering if the light brown dress shoes matched as well, but the team showed them that this wasn’t the case.

Since then, fans have been offering up a number of responses, which you can see below.

What is this outfit called ? — Aayush sarna (@Aayushsarna) October 26, 2018

Can Mario kick the coach s please — JayL5 (@ejan888) October 26, 2018

You wearing your super Mario’s outfit Russell you better start doing your game — Bernice Barela (@BerniceBarela) October 26, 2018

Swag 🔥 — Hasan Da Don 🦍 (@big_daddy_kid) October 26, 2018

Just needs the hat and @NintendoAmerica would be proud — Isaiah Bragg (@4MrBragg) October 25, 2018

What money can buy! 🙃🙃🙃 — virgil a. mendoza (@virgilioamendoz) October 25, 2018

that looks pretty cool. — mma21plus™ (@mma21plus) October 25, 2018

Westbrook is Mario??? — Lim Zhi Ping (@LimZhiPing2) October 25, 2018

Not gone lie Russell be pulling this off ☄️💯 @OprahSide — Mars ☄️ (@MarsIsREALite) October 25, 2018

Of course, most fans have referred to the Thunder’s questionable performance on the court this year, but obviously that didn’t leave a bad effect on Westbrook’s style. Now if we can just get him a plumber’s cap for Halloween…

You can check out Super Mario in action this January when Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe arrives on Nintendo Switch starting on the 11th!