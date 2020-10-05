Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Officially Revealed With Release Date

After a series of leaks and teases, EA has officially revealed Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered alongside a debut trailer that reveals the game will be out on November 6 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A week later on November 13, the game will then come to Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the remaster coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X natively, but it will presumably be playable via backward compatibility.

For the re-release, EA has added cross-play, enhanced the game's visuals, and bundled together all of the DLC. In other words, it will be the best and most definitive version of the game -- which debuted back in 2010 -- yet.

"Ten years ago, Criterion Games released their critically acclaimed franchise debut Need for Speed Hot Pursuit," writes EA. "It introduced NFS and racing fans to the winding, open roads of Seacrest County, Criterion’s renowned feel for breakneck speed and gameplay, and the innovative Autolog system, empowering true social competition between friends. Ever since, we’ve heard so many stories about the triumphant moments and heated rivalries Autolog fostered. Some of which run very, very deep.

Interestingly, EA notes there will be an additional six hours of content, which includes 30 new challenges. That said, for now, it's unclear if this new content is simply these challenges or if the game has been expanded in a meaningful way.

"We’ve added brand new achievements, car colors, wraps, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates, too, to create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience this time around," adds EA.

As for the visual upgrades, they are dependent on the platform. On PC, depending on your specifications. you will be able to play the game at 4K/60 FPS. On PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the game will run at 1080p/60 FPS, while the base versions of these consoles will be limited to 1080p/30 FPS. As for the Switch version, it will run at 1080p/30 FPS while docked, but only 720p/30 FPS when undocked.

