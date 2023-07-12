One of the most memorable Need for Speed games of all time, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, may be getting a remake next year. Word of this potential remake comes from actress Simone Bailly who posted about the game on social media this week saying that it'd be getting a remake in 2024. Those posts were deleted soon after they were shared, but not before people were able to capture them first with Need for Speed fans already excited about the possibility of the game returning at some point next year. Electronic Arts, of course, has not said anything about a Need for Speed: Most Wanted remake at this time.

In Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Bailly played the role of the unnamed partner who always accompanied policeman Jonathan Cross. She referenced as much in the now deleted tweets that mentioned both and called attention, seemingly too early, to the idea of both Cross and his partner returning in a remake.

"Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake is being released in 2024, LIKE & comment if you want to see Cross (Dean McKenzie) & his partner (Simone Bailly) hunt down the most wanted," Bailly's deleted posts captured here said.

Simone Bailly (NFS MW Police Officer) teased Need for Speed Most Wanted Remake For 2024



She later deleted the Insta post and Tweet, but still possible to see the likes she gave from users responding to her tweet pic.twitter.com/PfJtOGXrsi — HazzadorGamin,Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) July 12, 2023

The posts were shared on Twitter and Instagram before being deleted not long afterwards. though it's been pointed out that she still has several tweets showing up in her "Likes" section on Twitter which appear to be responses to her initial tweet. Electronic Arts and Criterion Games were tagged in the social posts, Criterion being the developer of the most recent Need for Speed game, Need for Speed: Unbound. The developer started working on the Need for Speed series in 2010 with Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

While neither EA nor Criterion have confirmed any plans for this sort of a remake, that naturally hasn't stopped people from getting excited about it. And for those who recall Most Wanted favorably, there's certainly reason enough to be excited. Among other racing features improved upon from past Need for Speed games, Most Wanted most notably added police chases to the game which proved to be a huge hit as players took part in illegal street races. It also boasted a diverse soundtrack including everything from T.I. to Static-X to Mastodon to Avenged Sevenfold, though there's no telling how much of that could show up in a remake given the possible complications with licensing music.