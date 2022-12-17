Need for Speed Unbound New Update Is Bad News for Fans

A new update out of Criterion has bad news for fans of Need for Speed Unbound. The new Need for Speed game was released on current-gen consoles and PC this month and by most accounts, it's the best Need for Speed game in years. That said, the team behind it just shed five senior developers. More specifically, Matt Webster, VP, and GM of Criterion, executive producer Pete Lake, head of studio development Alan McDairmant, head of content Steve Uphill, and senior technical director Andrei Shires have all left behind the studio and its owner EA. This is several key members of the team.

Turnover is common in the industry, but to bleed this many senior members at once isn't great. It may not necessarily be a bad sign of the studio's health and future, but it often is this. And even if these five departures aren't attached to any broader issues, it doesn't change the fact that replacing this many senior members is very challenging. It's very challenging and expensive to hire in the games industry right now, especially when you're trying to replace veteran talent. As noted by Games Industry, all five departees have been with the studio for over 10 years.

It remains to be seen how this will shape and impact Criterion, but it's worrying for Need for Speed fans. The series finally seems to be getting back on track just to be potentially set back by a round of big departures.

Need for Speed Unbound is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game and all things Need for Speed in general, click here.

"The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge," reads an official blurb about the game. "Across 4 intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your unique style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE that bumps in every corner of the world. Express yourself to the fullest with the freshest new art styles and signature tags that represent what you're all about. With separate single- and multiplayer campaigns, this latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping action."