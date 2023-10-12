Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 5 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The new Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 5 update is live as of this morning, October 12, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. As you may know, as developer Criterion has previously detailed, Vol. 5 adds Linkup areas that now cover all 14 areas, 75 Speed Pass levels, and new vehicles that unlocked for free alongside some new premium content. Some of these new vehicles include the Buick Grand National GNX (1987), the BMW M2 Coupé (2023), and the Custom Mercury Cougar (1967)/

While we know everything the update does under the hood of the game, courtesy of the patch notes below, which also contain a link to a rundown of the new content, we don't have any information on file sizes, which means we don't know how long the update may take to download. If this information is provided will update the story accordingly.

PATCH NOTES (link to new content)

General Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where the "Repair at a gas station during a Gauntlet Playlist" Daily Challenge is notified as completed while in Freedrive and not in a Gauntlet Playlist

Fixed an issue in Porsche Playlist where the fireworks were not appearing at the finish area of the second race

Fixed a Loaner Car marker didn't appear in the Event Summary screen across all Playlists

Fixed an issue where in some cases the vehicle would move while interacting with another user's banner

Fixed an issue in Porsche Playlist where the car would disappear when deselecting via the Event Car Select menu

Fixed a decal issue on the Mercedes G63 (2017) Custom Build where the sticker duplicates on the spoiler and roof at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Linkup Ski Slope Round 3 Phase 3 Smashables were not disappearing after completing the objective

Fixed an issue where the Player was not receiving server notifications for active recommended playlists

Fixed a collision issue in Linkup Edgewater Port preventing the Player from making the jump

Fixed flickering issues when previewing trunk-lid options on the Lamborghini Urus in Multiplayer Server

Fixed a Cloud Saving issue on EA App when booting NFS Unbound with the same account on multiple devices

Fixed an issue where One Shot Challenges notifications were missing or triggered incorrectly

Fixed an issue where Linkups and Boosted Events were not appearing for some players

Fixed an issue where the unlock requirements for some vehicles displayed the Lakeshore Online requirements rather than the Campaign requirements.

Fixed visual issues with cars that have legendary body kits, Speed pass unlocked cars, DLC purchased cars and one off wraps -- List of affected cars: Lamborghini Countach LP800-4 (Custom Edition), Mercedes AMG G63 (HipHop Swag Pack), Volkswagen GTI Clubsport (Vol 3 Customs Pack), Lotus Exige S (Legendary Customs), Porsche Taycan, Porsche 911 Carrera S (Vol.4 Speed Pass), Porsche 911 Carrera S (Vol.4 Speed Pass), Eddie's Skyline, Rachel's 350z, Polestar 1 Hero Edition

Fixed an issue where snapshots tints were not functional in singleplayer or multiplayer

Quality of Life Changes