NES Action Game From 1987 Gets New Release on PS5 and Switch 2

Nearly 30 years after its original release, a classic NES action game has today been re-released across PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Thanks to efforts from Japanese company Hamster, a variety of games from the NES, SNES, and PS1 have been getting ported to modern platforms in recent months thanks to its “Console Archives” program. Now, the latest release in this series has brought back yet another game from the Nintendo Entertainment System library, making it easier than ever to revisit.

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As of today, Hamster has re-released The Legend of Kage across PS5 and Switch 2. Originally released in arcades in 1985, the Taito-developed game was later ported to NES platforms in the years that would follow. For those in the United States, The Legend of Kage didn’t hit the platform until 1987, which is arguably where it became most popular.

For the most part, The Legend of Kage plays like many other games of its era. The action title combines platforming and combat mechanics where players have to fight off hordes of oncoming enemies while trying to rack up a high score. Despite its relative simplicity, The Legend of Kage was a hit at the time, which makes its return all the more welcome.

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“The Legend of Kage is an action game where Kage, an Iga ninja, fights in the demon realm to rescue Kirihime who has been kidnapped by villains,” says the game’s synopsis. “Use your sword, shuriken, and various other techniques to reach the castle of villains where Kirihime is being held captive.”

What’s New in This NES Re-Release?

Per usual, Hamster hasn’t brought back The Legend of Kage in its original state, as it has provided some modernizations to the game. These have primarily come in the form of a new rapid-fire option, a rewind function, and customizable buttons. Various video options have also been added to The Legend of Kage that will allow it to be more like its original iteration on CRT televisions.

Because of these upgrades, combined with the fact that The Legend of Kage isn’t playable elsewhere outside of its original hardware, this has easily become the best version of the game to now play in 2026. So whether you’ve played the game before or you’re simply looking to give it a shot for the first time, this is how you should experience it.

If you’re looking to pick it up for yourself, The Legend of Kage retails for $7.99 across both PS5 and Switch 2. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook to learn more about future games that will be released under the Console Archives banner.

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