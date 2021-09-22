Netflix Teases Video Games Based on Roald Dahl’s Works

After reports suggested that Netflix was looking to acquire Roald Dahl’s entire catalog of works to create new projects, the streaming company confirmed this week that it has indeed entered into a partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company. Netflix announced the partnership on Wednesday and said the pair are “joining forces to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.” While TV shows and movies are the most logical outcomes of this partnership, it appears Netflix has its eyes on video games, too.

Netflix referenced in its announcement some of its productions it already has in the works before hinting at what might come next. It’s projects such as the new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series from Taika Waititi and Phil Johnson that Netflix says now led to ideas culminating in a “unique universe” encompassing different mediums including video games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture – the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more,” Netflix said. “Roald Dahl’s books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, with characters like Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits delighting generations of children and adults. These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent.”

While Netflix has indeed expressed interest in adding games to its service for subscribers to play, it’s worth remembering that the streaming company has already pushed into the video game medium previously. Netflix published games such as Stranger Things 3: The Game and has had its characters featured in games like Dead by Daylight, too. Things like the interactive production Bandersnatch could also qualify as games of sorts where people have to make decisions that dictate what happens similar to a Telltale game. That latter medium is likely what Netflix was referring to when it referenced “immersive experiences” in its Roald Dahl announcement.

At this time, we don’t know of any specific video games that Netflix plans to work on that would be inspired by Roald Dahl’s works. Those plans are likely already in motion, however, so we should hear about the fruits of this partnership before too long once the pair is ready to make some announcements.