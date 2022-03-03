Netflix Is Launching an Interactive Daily Trivia Game

Though it certainly sounds like an April Fool’s gag, it’s not one. Netflix has announced Trivia Quest, a daily, interactive trivia series that will launch on all supported Netflix devices on April 1st and which is based on the mobile game Trivia Crack. New episodes of the series will be released every day for the entire month (30 total), giving Netflix users a unique experience on the platform. Each episode of Trivia Quest will include 24 questions (12 standard, 12 hard) that range across subjects including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Trivia Quest joins other interactive Netflix experiences like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, and You vs. Wild.

Though billed as a trivia game, a press release from Netflix reveals that the series will have a “narrative twist,” and will follow “Willy” who as he rescues “the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world.” Only your knowledge in answering the questions can help apparently. Users will be able to access and play Trivia Land on all devices including smart TVs; streaming media players; game consoles; computer browsers; Android phones and tablets; and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one might expect, the Trivia Quest game will include animated references to actual Netflix properties. The above trailer shows off a sequence with the Demogorgon from Stranger Things while the press release denotes “exclusive animations inspired by Netflix favorites” will appear after specific milestones achieved by players.

Like the other interactive specials from Netflix, Trivia Quest will have different endings depending on the outcome of what players choose. Picking the correct answers will not only give players points but allow them to achieve specific milestones that can lead to “definitive endings.” Replayability is a factor however, so if you don’t get the “good ending,” you can play again.