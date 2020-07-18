Netflix's Old Guard Game Giving 83-Year Subscription to Its Best Player

✖

Netflix is giving The Old Guard fans a chance to win an 83-year subscription for becoming the best at their tie-in game. The browser-based shooter is up right now and is an original title based on Charlize Theron’s latest smash hit on the streaming platform. All someone has to do to secure that 1000 month subscription is be the first name on the leaderboard by the end of the weekend. A lot of players are looking at that prize and going for it with reckless abandon. The press release the company sent out earlier this week talked about the contest, but this was all surely designed to draw more attention to their movie. In an interesting twist, its one of the most popular titles on the entire service right now, before the game even released. Netflix released some staggering numbers this week to show that its already in the top ten of the movies available on the platform all-time.

Check out what Netflix said about getting that prize down below:

To celebrate the release of the new Netflix action film “The Old Guard”, starring Charlize Theron, Netflix announced a nationwide U.S. competition for an “Immortal* Netflix Account” (*1000 months of subscription, or 83 years). How do you win it? By obtaining the highest score in an original “The Old Guard” videogame (www.oldguardgame.com), where you play as a Labrys-wielding immortal and defeat hordes of enemies.

“The Old Guard”, based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka, is a Netflix Original film that follows a covert team of noble mercenaries. When their mysterious inability to die is suddenly exposed, they must fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered. The film stars Charlize Theron who plays Andy (or Andromache of Scythia), one of the oldest and most seasoned immortals on a mission to save her crew. The film also stars Kiki Layne, and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

As you would expect, the original game used for the competition mirrors the events of the film. It’s a browser-based, top-down, beat ‘em up videogame where you play as the lead character of the film, and fight off hordes of enemies using only the film’s iconic one-handed Labrys (aka a giant, double-bladed axe). But just like in the movie, dying is not the end. Getting killed only slows you down, so to get the highest score, you have to defeat enemies without getting hit, and as quickly as possible. The competition will be held for three days (7/17, 7/18, and 7/19) on www.oldguardgame.com, whoever reigns as #1 once the three-day timer runs out will take home the Immortal* Netflix Account.

