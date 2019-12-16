Netflix Reveals Production Start Date for Witcher Season 2

In just a few short days, The Witcher will make its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix. Fans of the books and video games will soon know if the adaptation lives up to that legacy, but Netflix has shown a lot of confidence in the series before it has even premiered. So much so that, last month, the company announced a second season of the show has already been picked up! Fans have been wondering exactly when production of that new season would start, and Redanian Intelligence has confirmed that it will kick off February 17, 2020. That could very well change in the future, but even if it simply sticks close, that could mean fans won’t have an arduous wait between seasons!

The short stories of Andrzej Sapkowski comprise a collection known as The Last Wish, and fans will be treated to some of the events from those stories in the first season of the show. The eight episodes of the first season of The Witcher will not be enough to cover all of the collection’s material; in a previous interview with Comicbook.com, executive producer Tomek Bagiński confirmed as such. So, when filming on season two wraps, it will be interesting to see if that season will finish with the end of The Last Wish, or if part of Blood of Elves (Sapkowski’s first Witcher novel) will be integrated into the season. Since the show’s producers clearly had to choose a different end point for the first season, they just might have to do so again. Of course, that might not be a problem, as showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has previously stated she has seven seasons of the show already mapped out.

The Witcher begins with the invasion of the Kingdom of Cintra by the Empire of Nilfgaard, an event that alters the course of Geralt of Rivia’s life. After escaping the invasion, Cintra’s princess Ciri comes under the care of Geralt, and the two find themselves accompanied by the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt’s former lover. The relationship that forms between these three characters forms the crux of The Witcher’s narrative. Throughout the series, the trio must evade a number of perils, as a civil war looms throughout the continent.

