Gaming

Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Cast Revealed

Tis the season, apparently, for those excited for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Witcher. […]

By

Tis the season, apparently, for those excited for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Witcher. First we learned that we have our Ciri and our Yennefer, but the reveals haven’t stopped there! A much larger cast announcement has been made through official Netflix channels, and it includes a number of different names from the books and games.

We’ve got our first look at Fringilla and Queen Calanthe as well, with a few more faces teased!But there’s more:

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course the showrunner herself had to weigh in:

It’s an exciting time and with production to be beginning soon, we’ll be learning even more about this fantasy world and the characters we’ve come to know and love!

It’s also a nice closure to all of the backlash surrounding a leaked casting list for Ciri that prompted many to be worried that the series wouldn’t stay true to its Polish/novel roots as promised. It also appears that they are sticking to the lore entirely with a much younger Ciri being cast, keeping true to when we first met her in the original book series.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the project, click here.

Thoughts on the recent casting reveal? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the recent set of reveals!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts