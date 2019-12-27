Netflix’s The Witcher Already One of America’s Most In-Demand TV Shows

While the critical reviews of Netflix‘s new fantasy series, The Witcher, have been fairly mixed, fans are clearly loving it. The series has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 12,000 user reviews, despite its less-than-stellar 55% score from critics. Nearly everyone who has watched the show seems to love it, and a new analytics study shows that there are a lot of folks turning on Netflix to check out what The Witcher is all about.

Parrot Analytics recently shared data with Business Insider that shows The Witcher is one of the most in-demand shows throughout the United States. According to the study, The Witcher is the third-most demanded series in the country, behind only fellow Netflix hit Stranger Things and the acclaimed Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian. For a show that’s only been out for a week, that’s certainly an achievement.

To determine how in-demand a show is, Parrot measures “demand expressions”. This standardized measurement takes into account fan desire, viewership, and social engagement.

Netflix clearly had faith in The Witcher ahead of its premiere last week, as the streaming service backed up its commitment to the series with a Season 2 order. When networks are confident in a series they usually renew it early on in its run. Getting a renewal before a series premiere, however, usually means that the network knows it has a hit on its hands. It looks like Netflx’s belief in The Witcher is already paying off.

You can check out Netflix’s official description of the series below:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

