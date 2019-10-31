Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Comments on Bathtub Geralt

One of the many things seen in Netflix’s new trailer for The Witcher was a fan favorite sequence from the games, which involves Geralt in a tub. That became an extremely popular GIF and Meme after it debuted in the games, and now it’s made its way to the new show as well. Netflix shared an image of Geralt in the tub with the caption “tub is canon”, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich took to social media to share and confirm it, adding the caption “Damn straight.” You can check out the post below.

In the scene from the trailer we see Geralt speaking to Yennefer as he’s in the tub, and it features plenty of candles surrounding it. You can also get a look at Geralt’s various scars from his many adventures, and fans of the games will definitely appreciate that this sequence is making its way into live-action.

While Hissrich has said much of the series will come from the books, fans of the games will also find quite a bit to appreciate. “You know, I’ve played the games, but really our stories are coming from the book, and what’s cool to follow up to your follow up, is that I think there’s a lot of concern, will the television show be for game fans as well?” Hissrich said. “I absolutely think so. If you think about how adaptations work, the games are adaptations of the same source material that we’re using. If you come to the games and love the characters and love the kinds of stories that you find there, I think you’re going to love the show too.”

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher will hit Netflix on December, 20th.