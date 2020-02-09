Bronx Zoo Makes a Hilarious Tribute to The Witcher

It should not be a surprise at this point to say that Netflix’s The Witcher, the adaptation of the book series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, has been extremely popular for the streaming service. But how do you measure that popularity, exactly, is up for debate. That said, “the Bronx Zoo proactively naming a cockroach after one of your characters” probably counts.

For context here, the Bronx Zoo has basically been offering a “Name a Roach” program every year where folks can pay a nominal fee to give a symbolic name to one of its thousands of Madagascar hissing cockroaches. The zoo is even promoting it as a special Valentine’s Day gift. And, in the Witcher franchise, Geralt of Rivia calls his horse Roach. You can probably see where this is going.

The Bronx Zoo has officially revealed that it has named one of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches “Horse” in tribute to the Netflix show. Which cockroach, specifically, is all a matter of perspective, but given that Geralt names all of his horses Roach, it’s probably fair to imagine every one of the Bronx Zoo’s is also named Horse.

This Valentine’s Day, we think it’s only fair that we name one of our roaches “Horse” in honor of Roach the horse. Horse + Roach 4 ever. #TossACoinToYourMadagascarHissingCockroach #NameARoach @witchernetflix pic.twitter.com/jEkzEOqV4L — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) February 7, 2020

