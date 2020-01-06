Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Teases Season 2 Plot

Though the first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher on released on the streaming platform late last month, excited fans are already looking forward to what comes next: Season 2. And it would seem that they are not alone, as showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has been wading into commentary on social media of all kinds to engage, answers questions, and generally interact with fans. In one such interaction, it would appear that Hissrich teased what could be a major plot point in the upcoming second season.

“Season one spans about thirty years for Geralt, so monsters aren’t going extinct that whole time,” Hissrich wrote on Reddit in response to a question about witchers and monsters going extinct in the books. The show is, after all, an adaptation of them. “But it’s something we delve into a lot more (in both cases) in season two.”

In other words, the second season sounds like it will address the plot threads from the books about witchers and monsters sort of fading into obscurity. This is more prevalent in the books, and less so in the video games from CD Projekt Red.

She went on to explain that there “was a fundamental issue” with witchers and monsters going extinct in the show because of how Geralt functions. If there weren’t monsters, he wouldn’t be necessary. “It’s said a lot in the beginning of the books (and our series) that humans hate the Witchers, but also need them,” she wrote. “That’s the rub. Needing what you hate.”

“We needed the hatred in the series, to understand why our hero was an outsider,” she continued. “So we made the choice to keep the monsters more present for these thirty years.”

What do you think of Netflix's The Witcher? Are you looking forward to Season 2?

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

