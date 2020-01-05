Netflix’s The Witcher Is Getting a Behind-the-Scenes Podcast

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher is already available on the streaming platform, and it’ll likely still be some time yet before the second season sees the light of day. But given the series’ seeming popularity with viewers, it makes sense that Netflix would provide as much supplementary content as possible to keep folks coming back for more. With that in mind, the fact that the company’s Behind The Scenes podcast will be tackling The Witcher is just smart business on its part.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed as much recently on social media, and noted that the podcast will feature “a ton of cast, crew, and creatives,” though it’s unclear exactly how that’ll break down. According to the podcast’s description, three episodes total will focus on the show, and if the previous Stranger Things episodes from the same podcast are any indication, they will be around 30 minutes each in length. The first episode is set to drop on January 8th, though it’s unclear at what time that day it’ll happen.

For those who can’t get enough of #TheWitcher — we’ve been working on a podcast as well, featuring a ton of cast, crew, and creatives! First full episode next week. ❤️⚔️🐺https://t.co/0pHsFHNL3P — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 3, 2020

Here’s how the upcoming podcast episodes, of which there are to be three, are described by Netflix:

“Starting January 8, host Brandon Jenkins takes you on a journey to The Continent with the cast and crew of The Witcher. Over three episodes, find out how Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Cirilla the Lion Cub of Cintra were all brought to life. Make sure to watch the series in its entirety, and then come back to hear how the writers, production designers, armourer, and so many more adapted the Witcher saga.”

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? Are you looking forward to the podcast? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.