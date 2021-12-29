The Witcher Season 2 VFX Breakdown Released by Netflix

Now that Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher is out in the wild, the streaming platform has wasted no time in promoting the new season with the release of deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes interviews, and more. Some of these tidbits are more impressive than others, and one of the most impressive so far has been a side-by-side comparison of the work from the visual effects team on The Witcher Season 2.

The recently released visual effects breakdown shows how the teams that worked on the season compiled raw footage together with their own creations to cobble together the look of sites like Kaer Morhen, the battle with the basilisks, and more. “Covid brought so many challenges to shooting [The Witcher] – which is where our VFX team took over, led by the incredible [Dadi Einarsson],” The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich shared on Twitter. You can check out Hissrich’s note about the visual effects work as well as the video in question below:

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix as well as the second eight-episode season as of December 17th. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the recent season of Netflix's The Witcher? What did you think about the VFX work in the episodes?