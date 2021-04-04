The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Young Geralt and Young Vesemir

✖

While Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 has already officially wrapped filming, there is still plenty we don't know about the upcoming season with more information regularly coming in from various sources. By and large, this is mostly casting reports, official and otherwise, and the latest seems to indicate that the show cast both a young Geralt and young Vesemir to be included in the new season.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the popular show has cast Alexander Squires and James Baxter as young Geralt and young Vesemir, respectively. This isn't the first we've heard of Baxter being cast, but it is the first time that he's had a role attached -- and it is the first report about Squires. Notably, young Geralt was played by Tristan Ruggeri in the first season, so it makes sense that they might recast with an older kid for a new season.

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca -- among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

