Neverwinter Previews Epic Adventure With Brand New Dragon Encounter (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at a new Heroic Encounter for the free-to-play MMO Neverwinter. Tomorrow, Neverwinter will launch a brand new Epic Adventure, Scalebright Mythal, as part of its expansion, Dragonbone Vale. The new Epic Adventure will pit players against the Cult of the Dragon and Thayans as they attempt to turn an ancient red dragon into a dracolich. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal some new details about this new Heroic Encounter. Players will have to fight through waves of enemies, defeat the priest conducting the ritual, and then finally fight the ancient red dragon Vyxildros the Malevolent. Robbed of his attempt to gain unlimited power and immortality, Vyxildros will take out his frustrations on the players. You can check out an early look at the Heroic Encounter in the video at the top of this article.

In an interview posted earlier today about the Dragonbone Vale expansion, Neverwinter Content Designer, Ryan Zash explained how this fight will differ from other dragon encounters in the game. “Dragons are a very important part of Dungeons & Dragons as a whole,” Zash said. “As such we felt that it was time that we revamped the dragon encounters in Neverwinter. These new dragon encounters have additional abilities that were not present in older the incarnations of dragons that players have become accustomed to. Tapping into the roots of the magical influence of dragons, these newer dragons will not shy away from using their innate magical abilities to weave spells of power around themselves, or unleashing primal magic against their foes.”

The Heroic Encounters in Dragonbone Vale are unique in that they focus on the Shield of the North’s battle to battle the corruption caused by the Cult of the Dragon and the Thayans in the area. Players will experience three types of Heroic Encounters – Ambush Heroic Encounters where the players rescue supply caravans carrying cleansing foci, Corruption Heroic Encounters where players then use that foci to cleanse an area, and then the Dragon Heroic Encounters where players fight the Cult of the Dragon, Thayans, and their dragon ally. Because of how the Heroic Encounters are structured, players will need to complete them in order. Thus, if one Heroic Encounter fails, the next one in that area won’t be available.

The Dragon Heroic Encounter will be introduced in the Scaleblight Mythal Epic Adventure content update, releasing on PC on February 8 and on Xbox and PlayStation on March 1. The Dragonbone Vale encounter launches on Xbox and Playstation starting tomorrow.