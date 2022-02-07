Neverwinter Reveals New Details About Dragonbone Vale Expansion (Exclusive)

The free-to-play MMO Neverwinter is getting a big upgrade with the release of its latest expansion. Launching on February 8th, Neverwinter’s new expansion Dragonbone Vale opens up a new area, new mechanics, and a brand new heroic encounter with a revamped dragon. Set in the Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms, Neverwinter players will face off against the evil lich Valindra Shadowmantle and her allies the Cult of the Dragon in Dragonbone Vale, taking on faction-specific challenges and testing out the game’s new grappling hook mechanic for the first time. The game will also have no item level restrictions for the month of February, so players of any item level can enjoy the new zone and all of its content.

Dragonbone Vale also features major new tests for players. The Crown of Keldegonn Trial is a new 10-player trial in which players fight Valindra and the dracolich Palhavorithyn atop the dwarven ruins of Keldegonn. Additionally, players can participate in the Scaleblight Mythal Epic Adventure to stop Valindra and the Cult of the Dragon.

To find out more about the new expansion, ComicBook.com spoke with the designers of Neverwinter to find out what challenges and surprises await players:

ComicBook.com: The new expansion – Dragonbone Vale – continues the storyline launched with Echoes of Prophecy and adds some new gameplay features. Which came first – the storyline or the features, and how did you work to seamlessly integrate both together?

Winter Mullenix, Neverwinter Senior Writer: The creative process for Dragonbone Vale‘s features started with Elliot’s overall concept for the zone. He expressed a desire for verticality and dynamic travel, which translated to the grappling hook feature. While that was being developed, I worked with the team to define the narrative structure. We knew that we wanted to continue the story arc that began in Echoes of Prophecy, so I drafted a detailed outline of said arc and extrapolated from there. We looked at the outline together as a team, agreed on some key beats, and then I worked alongside the art team and design to ensure narrative cohesion while I fleshed out the story.

How does the grappling hook feature change what players can do in Neverwinter? Are there plans to integrate that feature into old modules? Will players eventually be able to scale the walls of Castle Ravenloft?

Elliot Minner, Neverwinter Content Designer: The grappling hook gave us the ability to rethink the way we design spaces in our adventure zones. We were able to really lean into the fun of exploration and discovery, with a lot of different special enemies to fight, secret treasures to find, and hidden lore to further develop the story of the zone. As far as future plans for integrating the grappling hook into other adventure zones, I will say we’re definitely open to it, but it needs to be the right fit for what we’re trying to accomplish.

One of the big draws to Dragonbone Vale is the new Dragon Heroic Encounter, which features a revamped dragon. How has the dragon been revamped and what can players expect as they get ready to take on this encounter for the first time?

Ryan Zash, Neverwinter Content Designer: Dragons are a very important part of Dungeons & Dragons as a whole. As such we felt that it was time that we revamped the dragon encounters in Neverwinter. These new dragon encounters have additional abilities that were not present in older the incarnations of dragons that players have become accustomed to. Tapping into the roots of the magical influence of dragons, these newer dragons will not shy away from using their innate magical abilities to weave spells of power around themselves, or unleashing primal magic against their foes.

How does the faction reputation system work? Is this something specific to a player or will players collectively make an impact on the factions as they progress through the expansion?

Elliot Minner: Soon after you reach the Dragonbone Vale, you will be able to pledge to one of the main factions of the Sword Coast: the Lords’ Alliance, the Emerald Enclave, or the Order of the Gauntlet. Various activities around the adventure zone will build your reputation with the factions, with extra reputation built for your pledge. This progression is per character, and unlocks various rewards and features like the use of a fast travel system around the adventure zone.

Are there any other teases you can provide about the new expansion? What do you think players will enjoy the most?

Randy Mosiondz, Neverwinter Lead Designer: The Scaleblight Mythal Epic Adventure has a great conclusion to the storyline that changes the impacts the narrative of dragons around the Sword Coast going forward. It was great working with Wizards of the Coast on making this story a reality. We are also keen for players to experience more of the updated dragon content!

The new Dragonbone Vale content launches on February 8th for Xbox and PlayStation users. Additional content will be made available on March 8th.



