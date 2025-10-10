New RPG and Pokemon Rival Is the #2 Selling Game on Steam

A new RPG and a new installment in a long-standing Pokemon rival series was the second-best-selling game on Steam between September 30 and October 7, behind only Battlefield 6. Considering the RPG didn’t release until October 3, and considering it is asking for the full $69.99 AAA premium, this is a pretty good return for it. That said, how many exact units the game has sold remains a mystery.

On October 3, Bandai Namco and Media Vision — via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — released Digimon Story: Time Stranger, the seventh game in the “Story” sub-series, and the first since 2017’s Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Upon release, it garnered a 78 on Metacritic, which is a very solid score, but a bit short of a great score. However, it has been resonating with players more than this. To this end, its Metacritic user score is a 92, which matches its 92% approval rating on Steam.

One of the Best RPGs of 2025?

In a year that has seen Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, to say Digimon Story: Time Stranger is the best RPG of 2025 would be an insane suggestion. To say it is among the best RPGs of the year, though, isn’t as crazy. There are some other RPGs that have been released this year with higher Metacritic scores — games like Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin’s Creed Shadows — but they have far lower user review scores. To this end, if you were to say Digimon Story: Time Stranger is one of the best RPGs of 2025, that would not be unreasonable. And this is not something you can usually say of a Digimon game.

While Steam users will have to fork over $70 for the new RPG, it is Steam Deck Verified. Meanwhile, there is plenty of content on offer. Just to mainline the game takes about 35 hours. Add in side content, and you will be putting in at least 50 hours into the RPG. That’s a little more than $1 per hour of content. As of our official review notes, though, sometimes this padded length does turn into a grind fest.

If you don’t have $70 to fork over, Steam users can currently grab a fellow 2025 release for free. If you do have $70, though, you should consider checking out the new Digimon game.

If you don't have $70 to fork over, Steam users can currently grab a fellow 2025 release for free. If you do have $70, though, you should consider checking out the new Digimon game.