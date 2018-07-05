New Anthem Gameplay Video Takes You Through an Entire Mission

BioWare’s Anthem is not the studio’s first rodeo when it comes to online play, though it is a pretty dramatic pivot from their previous franchise. The developer has been sharing with us a lot of information lately when it comes to the upcoming title slated for a February release, and now fans can see real-time gameplay of an entire mission from Anthem itself.

Not only does this give interested fans a better idea of the overall landscape of the game, but also offers insight into how the Javelins move, how other players can interact, and the generalized set up of quests. Keep in mind, this is a singular mission and not a glimpse at the overall story. This is also not unlike the mission we first saw during E3 2018, which was 20 minutes of glorious gameplay action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more of our own hands-on impressions, you can see our coverage right here with a small blurb below about how the game itself functions and feels!

The game can absolutely be played solo, that much was easy to tell, though the use of collective combos does make playing with friends more rewarding. Is it a game changer? No, but if you do have buds that like a good online experience, I’d recommend squading up. The best part is that BioWare implemented level scaling, so no one will be held back or in over their heads should their friends be a different level.

For lore junkies like me, you’ll have fun. There’s so much lore to uncover in this game from ruins, to books found. It makes working towards completion incredibly fun and provides almost a game within a game feel that many gamers enjoy. This feature will definitely appeal to those craving a good story, and those that want to uncover everything a title has to offer. You can also see a little bit of that when the Colossus finds a rune during their exploration!

Overall, I enjoyed my time with Anthem. I think that if gamers go in prepared NOT expecting it to play like Mass Effect than it will be an enjoyable experience. Solo play is encouraged, as is being a team player, and as long as you go into it with knowing that it is what it’s meant to be – a brand new IP – I think others will enjoy it as well. I’m anxious to play more!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.