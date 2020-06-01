A New Apex Legends Map Seems to Be in the Works

✖

Fans of Apex Legends will be happy to know that Respawn Entertainment seems to be working on a new map for the game. While the developer has yet to make any kind of official announcement, a new job listing for a level designer position with the company heavily indicates that a new map is currently in the works. According to the listing, Respawn is looking for someone to "create and own large scale multiplayer maps iterating through gameplay blockouts in a live playtest environment." The candidate should also be "forward-thinking and pro-active in terms of finding ways to improve the players' experience through map design." The job vacancy was posted on May 19th.

Job listings such as these have often given gamers a window into the plans of video game companies. While developers and publishers try their hardest to maintain as much secrecy as possible, the internet has made it much easier for gamers to glean information that wouldn't have been available in previous console generations. Of course, given how recent the job vacancy was listed, and the fact that the position doesn't seem to have been filled yet, it seems that a new Apex Legends map might not see release for some time. Regardless, players will be happy to know that Respawn seems to be hard at work building something new!

Season 5 of Apex Legends launched on May 12th, but the update did not add a new map. There are plenty of planets that Respawn could choose from for a new location, but it's impossible to guess what might appear next.

Since the title's release in 2019, Electronic Arts and Respawn have provided Apex Legends with a steady stream of updates. Most recently, Respawn made changes to the Mastiff shotgun, making it appear in the game less frequently. It's anyone's guess what changes the developer will bring next, but given the immense popularity of Apex Legends, it seems likely that players can expect more updates will come sooner, rather than later.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Apex Legends? Are you excited by the prospect of a new map in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

