New Batman Game Teaser Seemingly Confirms The Talons

WB Montreal's new Batman game will get an official unveiling at DC FanDome, but WB is more than happy to tease fans in the lead up to it with several mysterious symbols, codes, and images to get everyone hyped. The latest came in the form of a scrambled image that came with a scrambled message, which when decoded said the truth has been scrambled (it all ties in). Once someone figured out the correct arrangement of the image a white and black symbol was revealed, and while it might not seem apparent at first, looking closer at the image does seem to reveal what look like Owl talons, which then would tie directly into the comics and the deadly Talon assassins the Court of Owls employs.

For those unfamiliar, The Court of Owls is an organization that has existed for centuries in Gotham City, and for a long time right under Batman's nose. They operate everywhere, from underground dealings to circles of high society and politics, but when things call for a more brutal and direct approach, they go to the Talons.

The Talons are a group of highly skilled assassins and are just as deadly with a sniper rifle as they are a sword. They are raised from a young age to be a part of this lethal division, but they aren't actually a part of it until they die, at which point the Court injects their bodies with a special compound that keeps their bodies preserved until they are needed, and all await their service in coffins spread throughout the city.

When the call is made, a signal is sent and they are awakened, and because they're kind of dead anyway they are extremely hard to take down, with extreme cold being their main weakness. It's hard to freeze them when they are swinging swords at you but hey, Batman is always prepared for that.

Notable Talons have been William Cobb, Calvin Rose, Henry Ballard, and Xiao Loong, though there have been plenty of others. It remains to be seen who we will see in WB's new game, but the Court of Owls is one of the most popular recent Batman stories, so we are eager to see them make their video game debut.

Are you excited for the Talons? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things gaming and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

