New Borderlands 3 Trailer Offers a Handy Guide to the Borderlands

Borderlands fans have just a few weeks to go before they are able to jump into the next installment in the series, which is set to feature all sorts of new goodies. Not only will we be seeing a host of new faces in terms of Vault Hunters, but there will also be new enemies, various planets to travel to, a bounty of weapons, and so much more. Needless to say, Borderlands 3 players are going to be having some fun after the game drops. That said, a new trailer to be released by the devs offers an official guide to the Borderlands themselves, and it is certainly helpful for all players.
As can be seen in the video above, and as detailed over the past few months, there will be four new Vault Hunters for players to choose from: Amara, FL4K, Moze, and Zane. In addition to this, the big new threat is a cult by the name of the Children of the Vault, which is led by the Calypso Twins, Tyreen and Troy. The trailer then goes on to show off some of the glorious weaponry that will be featured in Borderlands 3, including the various elemental aspects that will be present.
There is plenty to unpack in the new Borderlands 3 trailer, but all of it serves as a helpful guide to what players can expect in the upcoming title. Everything from weapons and vehicles to the new planets and creatures that will be seen throughout the title are shown, which should give fans plenty of heads up before they go diving in.
In case you don’t know what Borderlands 3 has to offer, here’s more:
“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.
Key Features:
- A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE
- Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.
- YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE
- Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.
- LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT
- With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.
- NEW BORDERLANDS
- Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!
- QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION
- Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.