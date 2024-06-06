New Borderlands Posters Offer Looks at Additional Characters

The newest Borderlands movie posters include looks at Moxxi and Marcus as well as some Shift Codes, as a treat.

The live-action Borderlands movie adaptation is about two months away now, its early August release indicating marketing for the movie is likely to increase now that summer is here. Given that, Lionsgate has released a new round of character posters to offer an additional look at some of the chaotic individuals that Pandora has to offer. The latest posters include Benjamin Byron Davis as the tour guide no one asked for Marcus; Gina Gershon as fan-favorite Moxxi; Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx; Olivier Richters as Krom; Edgar Ramírez as Atlas; Bobby Lee as Larry...you know, Larry!; and three members of the Crimson Lance.

The official synopsis for Borderlands reads:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS."

Check out the newest character posters below, and take a closer look to get some Shift Codes for Borderlands 3.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The Shift Codes follow:

ZRXJJ-66953-T33TB-BBJ3T-CKXJ6



966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J



ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH



96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW



HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS



ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965



HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR



Borderlands' chaos is unleashed August 9th. As far as the franchise as a whole, this year's Summer Games Fest is rumored to bring an official reveal for Borderlands 4, which would take place (at the time of writing this) tomorrow, June 7th. You can hear ComicBook chat a bit about this potential announcement and how hopeful we are on our Quick Save podcast, and check back tomorrow to stay up-to-date on any potential Borderlands news.