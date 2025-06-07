Most Exciting Game Announcements from the 2025 Wholesome Direct

Summer Game Fest is a whirlwind weekend of showcases, with everything from the PlayStation State of Play to the Xbox Live Showcase and more. For cozy gamers, the Wholesome Direct showcase tends to be the star of the show. This showcase, hosted by cozy gaming site Wholesome Games, shows off surprise releases, world premiere game announcements, and more, specifically in the cozy/wholesome gaming space. Per usual, the 2025 Wholesome Direct showcase features an exciting lineup of “artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games” to add to our wishlists.

While I wish I could highlight each and every game, this list is focused on some of the biggest and most exciting announcements. Obviously, that’s a bit subjective. Don’t worry, I’ll be keeping an eye on the chat to help inform my opinions. But, either way, if you want to check out every single game announcement from the 2025 Wholesome Direct, check out the replay here:

Now, let’s dig into the exciting list of upcoming games and new announcements for cozy gamers!

6. Let’s Build a Dungeon Dungeon-Maker Co-Op Reveal Trailer

I was today years old when I learned about this game, and I have to include it because the concept is too fun. Let’s Build a Dungeon is an upcoming game from the creators of Let’s Build a Zoo. The sandbox game lets you be the designer of your own RPG, simulating the game designer experience with a light Roller Coaster Tycoon vibe as you watch gamers jump in. The release date is yet to be revealed, but today we learned the game will also have a co-op mode!

Shopkeeping sim Discounty has been on many cozy gamers’ radar since it was announced. Now, gamers can dive into a new demo, revealed during today’s Wholesome Direct showcase. Discounty releases on August 21st, 2025, but you can check it out now via the Steam demo.

4. Multiplayer Gourdlets Game Gourdlets Together Announcement Trailer

Casual sandbox game Gourdlets has been a favorite for cozy gamers since it released in 2024. Now, AuntyGames is celebrating the community that’s grown around the game with a new multiplayer spin. Gourdlets Together puts an MMO twist on the cozy game. Gourdlets Together will release on Steam later this year.

3. New Tales of the Shire Trailer

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game is finally coming out on July 29th for PC and console. During the Wholesome Direct, we got a new, deep dive trailer with a mix of gameplay and cinematics. It also includes what I think is the first in-game Gandalf reveal.

What’s one way beloved island life sim Luma Island could be even better? Pirates. And guess what? We’re getting a new Pirate expansion for the game on June 20th via Steam. Best of all? It’s a completely free major update!

Few cozy games have been as popular as breakout hit Little Kitty, Big City. Now, the adorable chaotic cat game has revealed its first major free content update. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed, but it’s “coming soon,” so stay tuned!