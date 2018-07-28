New Devil May Cry 5 Details Reveal More About Nero

Devil May Cry 5’s Director Hideaki Itsuno continues to spill the beans about what long-time fans of the Devil May Cry franchise can expect from the next entry into the series. Joined by Producer Matt Walker and Michiteru Okabe, the team recently sat down with media outlet Dengeki Online to talk about the game itself and how much of the latest narrative will focus on Nero, rather than just Dante.

Thanks to a recent post on Resetera, we now have a translation of how the interview went down and how exactly Nero comes into play. Itsuno mentioned during the interview that Nero himself will have a huge part to play in the upcoming game, sharing much of the screen time alongside Dante. The tale will venture into how much Nero’s life has changed since meeting Dante and there will also be tons of mystery surrounding him and his play style.

As far as why the mysterious third character seems to have no weaponry of his own, Itsuno did mention that this move was deliberate and that the story itself will explain exactly why this is the case. In the same vein, the director also mentioned that there is a much bigger reason behind Dante himself having a beard far beyond the simple reason of him being “older.”

The overall goal with Devil May Cry 5 is to tell a more emotional tale than ever before. More feeling, more guts, and more passion will be the underlying theme just beneath the story’s progression. That much was obvious from the trailer revealed earlier this year when Nero could be heard screaming his love interest’s name, Kyrie, at the very end of the video. Since we didn’t actually see Kyrie in the trailer, it’s safe to assume that something nefarious happened and that will play an intricate role in how the story itself plays out.

We’ll be learning even more about the upcoming game the closer we get to launch. For now, Devil May Cry 5 is slated for a March 2019 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Source: Dengeki, Resetera