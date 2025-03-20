Digimon Adventure: Beyond Anime Debuts New Adult DigiDestined: Watch

Play video

The Digimon franchise is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of its anime, and to celebrate has launched a new Digimon Adventure: Beyond anime featuring an adult DigiDestined crew. Digimon Adventure first premiered in Japan back in 1999, but really started to expand once it got to North America and other international territories. This first series was such a success for Bandai and Toei Animation that Digimon has since revisited the eight original DigiDestined many times in the decades since with official sequels, movie projects and more. Now we’re getting to see them in action for what presumably will be the final time ever.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna was previously launched to help celebrate Digimon‘s then 20th anniversary, and brought back the eight original DigiDestined at much older ages than they had ever been seen in before. It ended with the tease that Tai and Matt’s journeys would be coming to its full end, but now they have returned along with more aged up versions of the DigiDestined for one final ride. Digimon Adventure: Beyond is a special music video released during DigimonCon 2025 this year, and you can check it out in the video above.

What Is Digimon Adventure: Beyond?

Hiroyuki Kakudo returns from the original first two seasons of the Digimon Adventure anime to direct Digimon Adventure: Beyond, a special music video crafted to help kick off the 25th anniversary as part of the Digimon Con 2025 event this year. aking place after the events of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning (which is set after Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna), this new anime now visits a much older version of the eight original DigiDestined that we saw in the first release of the anime all those years ago. The kids are aged up with the audience finally.

Digimon has been aging up the original DigiDestined in some cool new ways as part of these massive anniversary projects. Last Evolution Kizuna brought them back as much older versions of themselves than seen in the original anime release, and this was further continued with Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning which ended up bringing back the crew from the anime’s second season for their own final adventure as well. But since there really aren’t many more ages to explore after this, it really might be the final anime adventure.

How to Catch Up With Digimon

Unfortunately after Digimon left the Hulu streaming service earlier this year, there really isn’t an easy way to go back and check out the original anime series. Instead, what is currently being offered is the rebooted version of the anime franchise that released following the launch of Last Evolution Kizuna. This new anime, Digimon Adventure:, was released back in 2020 and brought in a new version of the eight original DigiDestined for a new adventure through the digital world. It ended up being a much different experience than fans had ever expected to see.

It was a full reboot of the franchise that, while it carried some similarities with the original series, ended up being a much more evolved take. Digimon Adventure: not only introduced every single Mega Evolution (something that never happened in the original) but also had Tai and the others face off against much greater foes than fans had ever expected to see. So it was a breath of fresh air that allowed for classic fans to enjoy the new series while offering something brand new for new eyes. You can now catch this reboot streaming with Crunchyroll if you want to check it out.