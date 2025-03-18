Digimon Company Files Mysterious Trademark Ahead of Digimon Con

Fans have discovered a mysterious new trademark related to Digimon. This discovery comes ahead of the upcoming Digimon Con stream on March 19th. Gematsu found that Bandai has trademarked Digimon Alysion in Japan on March 10th. A logo for the trademark was unearthed, featuring a more minimalistic font than the traditional Digimon logos. The trademark filing doesn’t specify what Digimon Alysion could be. It should be noted that Bandai is the toy division, not part of Bandai Namco Entertainment, which covers anime and video games. That potentially points to Digimon Alysion being a specific product, likely a toy. Digimon has multiple products released in retail, ranging from action figures to clothing.

Nonetheless, Digimon‘s biggest toy brand is its virtual pets. Before the anime aired, Digimon began as a Tamagotchi-like toy where players interact with a virtual creature on a small device. The brand was marketed as the boy version of Tamagotchi, filled with various Digimon that can Digivolve into whatever monsters are available on the device. If Digimon Alysion is part of the toy division, it’s probably connected to the virtual pets. An official announcement will probably be made during 2025’s Digimon Con.

Bandai (the toy company, not Bandai Namco Entertainment) filed a trademark for "Digimon Alysion" in Japan on March 10, which was just made public today: chizai-watch.com/t/2025024693The trademark comes ahead of this week's Digimon Con: www.gematsu.com/event/digimo… — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-03-17T18:28:16.957Z

What Is Digimon Alysion?

The name Alysion doesn’t have a specified definition, not giving much clues of what it could mean. Bandai initially pushed forward the Digimon Vital Bracelet a few years back. The bracelets were like a mixture of an Apple Watch and the Digimon bracelet. The Digimon Vital Bracelet will record your exercise habits, which include walking, running, swimming, and even your heartbeats, and your Digimon will evolve into a specific monster depending on what kind of exercise you do. They were unceremoniously discontinued, with no specified reason given why, with many fans assuming it was because of low sales.

Fans also speculated that the success of the Digimon Card Game encouraged Bandai to refocus on the cards rather than the bracelets. However, the death of the Digimon Vital Bracelet could’ve been greatly exaggerated. Digimon Alysion could possibly be a rebranding of the bracelets with more direct tie-ins to the greater Digimon brand. This could explain why there wasn’t any official confirmation of the bracelet’s discontinuation; Bandai may have wanted to give the product a hiatus before rebranding it.

The Digimon Alysion logo features a globe surrounded by digital string. The logo could hint to wifi connection, hinting maybe Bandai will be making a virtual pet or bracelet line that allows owners to connect with other people. Digimon Alysion could be the new name of the app the Digimon TCG hinted at.

What Will be Announced at Digimon Con?

Digimon Con is the annual live-stream event where Bandai unveils the latest news related to the franchise. Bandai has already announced the new Digimon Story: Time Stranger game, with many fans hoping more about the project will be revealed at the con. 2025’s Digimon Con has already promised to share a new promotion video based on the Digimon Adventure: Beyond music video to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the anime. Fans anticipate more information on the upcoming Godzilla vs. Digimon collaboration and the Digimon TGC.

